Meydan Free Zone wins two awards at the Marquee Awards 2026 for Performance Marketing and SEO

"We set out to make Meydan Free Zone easier to find and easier to act on, whether a founder starts with a search engine, an AI assistant or an ad. Those used to be separate jobs, and treating them as one is what produced the results behind both of these awards," said Anisha Sagar, Head of Marketing and Communications at Meydan Free Zone. "It meant a year of rebuilding foundations, from site architecture to the way our channels connect to the sales pipeline, and that is work which shows nothing for a long time before it shows everything. Winning in two categories, judged on commercial outcomes rather than campaign activity, is a real endorsement of the team's discipline and of the way we intend to keep working."