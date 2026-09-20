Citizens and eligible residents can apply through Oman’s electronic Hajj system
Muscat: Oman has opened registration for citizens and eligible residents wishing to perform Hajj during the 1448 AH season, corresponding to 2027.
The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said applications will be accepted through the country’s electronic Hajj system at hajj.om from September 28 until October 11, 2026.
Registration is open to both Omani citizens and eligible residents seeking to perform the pilgrimage.
The ministry urged prospective pilgrims to submit their applications through the official electronic platform within the announced registration period.
The opening of registration marks the start of Oman’s preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with the electronic system serving as the main channel for receiving and processing applications.
Applicants are advised to ensure their details are submitted correctly and within the specified deadline to avoid missing the registration window.