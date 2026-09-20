GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman opens registration for 2027 Hajj season

Citizens and eligible residents can apply through Oman’s electronic Hajj system

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Registration is open to both Omani citizens and eligible residents seeking to perform the pilgrimage.
Registration is open to both Omani citizens and eligible residents seeking to perform the pilgrimage.
Supplied

Muscat: Oman has opened registration for citizens and eligible residents wishing to perform Hajj during the 1448 AH season, corresponding to 2027.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said applications will be accepted through the country’s electronic Hajj system at hajj.om from September 28 until October 11, 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Registration is open to both Omani citizens and eligible residents seeking to perform the pilgrimage.

The ministry urged prospective pilgrims to submit their applications through the official electronic platform within the announced registration period.

The opening of registration marks the start of Oman’s preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with the electronic system serving as the main channel for receiving and processing applications.

Applicants are advised to ensure their details are submitted correctly and within the specified deadline to avoid missing the registration window.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Journalists taking part in the pilgrimage season in a professional capacity must do so as members of the accredited media team accompanying Kuwait’s official Hajj mission.

Kuwait bans celebrities from Hajj campaign staff roles

1h ago2m read
Omani schoolgirl rides horse to school on first day of academic year, wins viral social media praise for celebrating equestrian heritage

Omani student rides horse to school, video goes viral

1m read
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi

Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz: What we know

4m read
Among the 7,719 marriages, 640 involved Omani women marrying non-Omani men.

Oman data show 1 divorce per 6 marriages to foreigners

2m read