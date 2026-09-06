Video goes viral as the girl wins praise for celebrating equestrian heritage
Dubai: An Omani schoolgirl has drawn widespread attention on social media after arriving at school on horseback on the first day of the new academic year.
Photos and video circulated widely online on Sunday, showing the student riding her horse to school in a scene that quickly attracted admiration and comments from users across Oman.
The unusual journey stood out as thousands of pupils returned to classrooms for the start of the 2026-2027 school year.
Social media users praised the student’s confidence and her strong connection with Oman’s equestrian heritage, with the footage becoming one of the most widely shared back-to-school moments of the day.
The images showed the student in school uniform riding calmly along the road, turning an ordinary first-day journey into a striking celebration of tradition.