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Omani schoolgirl rides horse to school on first day, wins social media praise

Video goes viral as the girl wins praise for celebrating equestrian heritage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Omani schoolgirl rides horse to school on first day of academic year, wins viral social media praise for celebrating equestrian heritage
Omani schoolgirl rides horse to school on first day of academic year, wins viral social media praise for celebrating equestrian heritage
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Dubai: An Omani schoolgirl has drawn widespread attention on social media after arriving at school on horseback on the first day of the new academic year.

Photos and video circulated widely online on Sunday, showing the student riding her horse to school in a scene that quickly attracted admiration and comments from users across Oman.

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The unusual journey stood out as thousands of pupils returned to classrooms for the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Social media users praised the student’s confidence and her strong connection with Oman’s equestrian heritage, with the footage becoming one of the most widely shared back-to-school moments of the day.

The images showed the student in school uniform riding calmly along the road, turning an ordinary first-day journey into a striking celebration of tradition.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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