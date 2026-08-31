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Win up to Dh40,000 in prizes with your nol card - here's how

Dubai's RTA to conduct a lucky draw

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Win up to Dh40,000 in prizes with your nol card - here's how
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Here's one more reason to grab that backpack and look forward to a trip to school - this is your opportunity to win prizes worth nearly Dh40,000.

Schools reopened after a summer break on Monday, August 31 in the UAE, and the traffic back to class has been enthusiastic. And now, in Dubai, you can get rewarded while you make your way there.

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How? Just buy your nol Travel card from participating Zoom stores between September 3 and October 17. Yup, that's it. Doing this will automatically give you a chance at a draw where the jackpot is prizes worth up to Dh40,000.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority tweeted the news of the upcoming draw on opening day.

And here's the thing: the raffle doesn't just include those going back to school, everyone's invited to try their luck at the store.

Nol cards have a lot going for them. They aren't just transit tickets that'll allow you entry into various types of public transport, they can act as debit cards for various things around the city. Such as groceries or medicines or even a meal - more than 2,000 food and retail outlets have collaborated with the RTA to make this possible. (Only thing: Your limit is set at Dh200.)

For a look at all the cool things your nol card can get you, click here.

Are you feeling lucky yet?

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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