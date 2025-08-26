Back-to-school in style: Al Ain siblings arrive by horse-drawn carriage

A brother and sister in Al Ain started the new school year in an unusual way
The charming gesture, blending tradition and fun, aimed to inspire excitement and energy for the academic year ahead.
The siblings, a brother and sister, sat side by side as the carriage made its way through the streets, drawing smiles from neighbours and passersby. The scene, blending tradition with a touch of whimsy, was part of a family initiative to motivate the children for a school year filled with energy and optimism.
What might have been an ordinary Monday morning became a small spectacle, reminding students that education is not just about lessons and exams, but also about creating experiences that inspire children to look forward to learning.
