UAE schools and universities reopen their doors today, marking the start of a new academic year. (In pic: Students on their first day back at Delhi Private School in Sharjah after summer vacation.)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
More than 1.2 million pupils at public and private schools and colleges return to class for the 2024-25 term, with many fresh admissions and new education providers also joining the list. (In pic: Students return to Delhi Private School)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The summer break has ended for Indian and Pakistani schools in the UAE, which are now entering their second term. (In pic: Students return to Delhi Private School, Sharjah)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The private education sector in Dubai is expanding rapidly, with 39 new schools, universities, and early childhood centers expected to open this year. (In pic: Students return to Brighton College in Al Barsha, Dubai.)
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News
A total of 25 new and renovated public schools will open their doors this academic year, welcoming approximately 280,000 students, including 30,000 new admissions. (In pic: Students return to Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi)
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
The Ministry of Education is implementing a new assessment method for grades five to eight in government schools, replacing traditional written exams with project-based assessments. (In pic: First Day at Gems International School)
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
The Ministry of Education's 'Back-to-School' policy allows federal government employees with young children to have flexible work arrangements during the initial days of the school year. (In pic: Students return to Brighton College in Al Barsha, Dubai.)
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News
The 'Back-to-School' policy allows parents to take a morning delay or early departure from work for up to three hours to help their children adjust to the new school year. (In pic: First Day at Pakistan Education Academy)
Image Credit: Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
The authorities have completed preparations to ensure safe and efficient school transportation for the new academic year, while also improving traffic flow around schools for all modes of transport. (In pic: Police help students cross the road in Muweilah.)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
To promote road safety on the first day of school, the Ministry of Interior offered motorists the chance to earn an appreciation certificate and have four traffic black points removed by taking a pledge for an 'Accident-Free Day'. (In pic: Sharjah Police assist students in Muweilah)
Image Credit: . Virendra Saklani/Gulf News