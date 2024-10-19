Dubai: A young Omani boy has become a local hero after a video captured his determined struggle to save his bicycle from being swept away by a powerful torrent.

The child, estimated to be no older than 10, was filmed clutching his medium-sized bike, refusing to let go as floodwaters surged around him in the Nizwa Governorate.

Dressed in traditional Omani attire, the boy stood his ground against the rushing water until a passing car arrived. The driver, seeing the boy’s struggle, got out and helped him pull the bicycle to safety before transporting him out of harm’s way.

The video quickly went viral on social media, where Omani bloggers and local news outlets praised the child's bravery. Social media commentators hailed him as a symbol of heroism and determination.

However, the incident also sparked criticism, with some questioning why the child was allowed to cross a road flooded by the heavy rains brought on by the "Al Sayyal" air depression. The storm system, which struck Oman earlier this week, caused widespread flooding in valleys and blocked many roads after three days of continuous downpour.