Special 95 needs just a five-fils cut as global crude prices head for a monthly decline
Dubai: Can petrol prices in the UAE fall below Dh4 per litre in December? With the latest rates expected today, November’s decline in international oil prices has raised that possibility.
Special 95, currently at Dh4.04 per litre, needs a cut of just five fils to fall below Dh4. Super 98 needs a 17-fils reduction, while E-Plus 91 is already at Dh3.97.
The UAE cut petrol prices by 24 fils across all three grades in November. A smaller, uniform reduction of 17 fils in December would bring all three below Dh4.
The possibility comes as Brent remains well below its October highs of nearly $120 a barrel, despite a late-November rebound. Brent crude averaged $95 a barrel through November 26, down from $106.90 in October, the benchmark is heading for a monthly loss of around 14 per cent.
The broader oil-price trend strengthens the prospect of a second consecutive month of petrol price cuts in the UAE, although the official December rates are yet to be announced.
November's petrol prices stand at Dh4.16 per litre for Super 98, Dh4.04 for Special 95 and Dh3.97 for E-Plus 91. Diesel costs Dh4.75 per litre. A 60-litre refill of Special 95 currently costs Dh242.40, compared with Dh256.80 in October. The same quantity of Super 98 costs Dh249.60, while E-Plus costs Dh238.20.
Motorists purchasing 240 litres of petrol monthly are already saving Dh57.60 compared with October, assuming their consumption remains unchanged. Another reduction in December would bring those expenses down further.
International oil prices have retreated considerably from their October highs as recovering Middle East exports and expectations of improving global supplies eased pressure on energy markets.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its November outlook, said regional crude production disruptions had declined to around 2.5 million barrels per day in October, compared with a peak of 10.9 million barrels per day in May.
The agency also noted that Brent spot prices fell below $100 a barrel on November 4. It forecast that the benchmark would average around $100 during November and December.
Oil prices subsequently approached $90 before renewed concerns over regional energy supplies prompted a recovery in the final week of November.
Brent gained approximately 3% last week, ending a three-week losing streak and recording its first weekly increase in November, Reuters reported. WTI, meanwhile, lost 0.9% over the week.
Renewed concerns about disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and regional energy infrastructure supported crude prices. Despite the recovery, Brent ended Friday's session below $100 a barrel, with both major crude benchmarks still heading for substantial monthly losses.
For the December pricing outlook, the broader trend throughout November remains more relevant than the rebound during its final week. The UAE reviews retail petrol and diesel prices monthly under a mechanism based on international fuel-price movements.
Changes in crude prices do not necessarily translate into equivalent adjustments at UAE petrol pumps. November's reduction, despite October's oil rally, illustrates why Brent alone cannot reliably predict the direction or size of the monthly adjustment.
For a motorist filling a 60-litre tank, every 10-fils reduction in petrol prices would translate into a saving of Dh6. A 20-fils reduction would lower the cost of a refill by Dh12, while a 30-fils cut would save Dh18.
For motorists purchasing 240 litres of petrol monthly, the corresponding savings would be Dh24, Dh48 or Dh72. If December sees another 24-fils reduction, matching November's adjustment, Special 95 would cost Dh3.80 per litre and a 60-litre refill would cost Dh228.
That would represent a combined saving of Dh28.80 per refill compared with October. These are illustrative calculations rather than predictions of the official December rates.
November's broader decline in international oil prices supports the possibility of another reduction, even with Brent recovering some of its recent losses.
Diesel prices could follow a different trajectory, as conditions in individual refined-fuel markets also influence retail pricing.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee is expected to announce the December rates today, with the new prices taking effect from Tuesday, December 1.