The UAE cut petrol prices by 24 fils across all three grades in November. A smaller, uniform reduction of 17 fils in December would bring all three below Dh4.

Special 95, currently at Dh4.04 per litre, needs a cut of just five fils to fall below Dh4. Super 98 needs a 17-fils reduction, while E-Plus 91 is already at Dh3.97.

Dubai: Can petrol prices in the UAE fall below Dh4 per litre in December? With the latest rates expected today, November’s decline in international oil prices has raised that possibility.

Motorists purchasing 240 litres of petrol monthly are already saving Dh57.60 compared with October, assuming their consumption remains unchanged. Another reduction in December would bring those expenses down further.

November's petrol prices stand at Dh4.16 per litre for Super 98, Dh4.04 for Special 95 and Dh3.97 for E-Plus 91. Diesel costs Dh4.75 per litre. A 60-litre refill of Special 95 currently costs Dh242.40, compared with Dh256.80 in October. The same quantity of Super 98 costs Dh249.60, while E-Plus costs Dh238.20.

The broader oil-price trend strengthens the prospect of a second consecutive month of petrol price cuts in the UAE, although the official December rates are yet to be announced.

The possibility comes as Brent remains well below its October highs of nearly $120 a barrel, despite a late-November rebound. Brent crude averaged $95 a barrel through November 26, down from $106.90 in October, the benchmark is heading for a monthly loss of around 14 per cent.

Changes in crude prices do not necessarily translate into equivalent adjustments at UAE petrol pumps. November's reduction, despite October's oil rally, illustrates why Brent alone cannot reliably predict the direction or size of the monthly adjustment.

For the December pricing outlook, the broader trend throughout November remains more relevant than the rebound during its final week. The UAE reviews retail petrol and diesel prices monthly under a mechanism based on international fuel-price movements.

Renewed concerns about disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and regional energy infrastructure supported crude prices. Despite the recovery, Brent ended Friday's session below $100 a barrel, with both major crude benchmarks still heading for substantial monthly losses.

The agency also noted that Brent spot prices fell below $100 a barrel on November 4. It forecast that the benchmark would average around $100 during November and December.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its November outlook, said regional crude production disruptions had declined to around 2.5 million barrels per day in October, compared with a peak of 10.9 million barrels per day in May.

That would represent a combined saving of Dh28.80 per refill compared with October. These are illustrative calculations rather than predictions of the official December rates.

For motorists purchasing 240 litres of petrol monthly, the corresponding savings would be Dh24, Dh48 or Dh72. If December sees another 24-fils reduction, matching November's adjustment, Special 95 would cost Dh3.80 per litre and a 60-litre refill would cost Dh228.

For a motorist filling a 60-litre tank, every 10-fils reduction in petrol prices would translate into a saving of Dh6. A 20-fils reduction would lower the cost of a refill by Dh12, while a 30-fils cut would save Dh18.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.