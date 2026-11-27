Emergency teams control Oman highway fire, one person hospitalized
One person sustained moderate injuries after a fire involving two trucks and a vehicle broke out on a highway in Oman’s North Al Batinah Governorate.
Fire crews from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Unit brought the blaze under control in the Mayhah Bani Kayoum area.
The unit shared images of the incident scene on social media, showing the emergency response.
Firefighters are continuing cooling operations and securing the site to prevent further incidents, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Unit said.
Ambulance teams transported the injured person to the nearest healthcare facility for treatment.
The incident comes amid a series of serious road accidents reported in Oman last week.
On November 23, four people were killed and at least 26 injured when a public transport bus overturned in the Al Maabilah area of Seeb. Most of those injured were discharged after receiving treatment, according to a Health Ministry official.
In a separate crash early that day, four people were killed and 17 injured when two trucks collided before a passenger bus carrying 26 people crashed into one of the vehicles on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, also known as the Haima–Thumrait Road.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Haima, Nizwa and Adam.
The latest fire and the earlier fatal collisions are separate incidents. Authorities have not provided details about the cause of the latest blaze.