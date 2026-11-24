Collision in Al Maabilah leaves 15 with moderate to serious injuries
A collision involving a vehicle and a school bus in Oman's Al Maabilah area has left 15 people injured, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
The accident occurred on an internal road in Al Maabilah, in Seeb Governorate, the ROP Traffic Department announced in a post on X.
The injured sustained moderate to serious injuries. Specialised emergency teams responded to the scene and began providing assistance.
The injured are being transported to a healthcare facility to receive the necessary medical care, the police said.
The authorities have not disclosed their identities or ages. It is also unclear whether the injured include schoolchildren, the bus driver or occupants of the other vehicle.
The ROP has not yet provided further details about the cause of the collision or the condition of those injured.
The school bus accident follows a separate fatal collision involving two trucks and a passenger bus on a major highway in Oman early on Monday.
The crash occurred at around 1.30am on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, also known as the Haima–Thumrait road, the ROP said.
Preliminary information indicated that two trucks collided before a passenger bus carrying 26 people crashed into one of the vehicles.
Four people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured were taken to hospitals in Haima, Nizwa and Adam for medical treatment.
The two accidents are separate incidents. Further details about the circumstances of the Al Maabilah collision are awaited from the authorities.