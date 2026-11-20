Flypast begins above Kalba crossing before travelling along the shared frontier
Dubai: The UAE’s Emirates Knights aerobatic display team painted the skies above the country’s border crossings with Oman in the colours of the Omani flag on Friday, joining celebrations of the Sultanate’s 56th National Day.
The aerial display, organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence, began above the Kalba border crossing in Sharjah before continuing along the shared frontier, passing over all border crossings connecting the two countries.
The aircraft released trails of red, white and green smoke, creating a tribute to Oman and celebrating the longstanding historical, cultural and social ties between the neighbouring nations.
Oman celebrates its 56th National Day on November 20, with the UAE joining the occasion through a series of activities highlighting the close relationship between the two countries.
The celebrations have also extended to land border crossings, where UAE authorities organised special receptions for Omani visitors. On Thursday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security hosted National Day celebrations at the Khatm Al Shikla border crossing in Al Ain, attended by officials from both countries.
The UAE and Oman share deep historical and family ties, supported by decades of political and economic cooperation.
Their bilateral partnership has expanded considerably since 1991, when a visit to Oman by the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led to the establishment of a joint higher committee to strengthen cooperation in trade, education, culture and other sectors.
Relations have continued to develop under UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.
During Sultan Haitham’s state visit to the UAE in April 2024, the two countries signed agreements covering investment, renewable energy, railway connectivity, technology and education.
Economic cooperation has also grown substantially. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman reached Dh50.3 billion in the first half of 2026, an increase of 66.9 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to figures reported by the Emirates News Agency.
Oman’s National Day, celebrated on November 20, commemorates the country’s modern national development. The date was formally established under a royal decree issued in January 2025, replacing the previous November 18 observance.