Dubai attractions welcome Omani visitors with special offers and experiences
Oman National Day is bringing a taste of the Sultanate to the UAE, with fireworks, cultural performances and special offers planned across Dubai as the country marks the occasion on November 20.
From a special celebration at Global Village to activities highlighting the longstanding ties between the UAE and Oman, residents and visitors can join in the festivities over the weekend.
Here are some ways to celebrate Oman National Day in Dubai.
Free entry for eligible Omani nationals
Global Village is offering complimentary admission to the first 4,000 Omani nationals from November 20, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible visitors can collect their free tickets at the attraction's ticket counters by presenting a valid Omani national ID card.
The celebrations will continue on Saturday, November 21, with a fireworks display at 9pm. Screens across Global Village will also light up in the colours of the Omani flag.
Visitors can explore the Oman Pavilion, which showcases the Sultanate's cultural heritage through traditional products, souvenirs and authentic Omani cuisine.
Global Village's regular weekend fireworks are also returning on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21.
The displays are scheduled for 9pm on both evenings, giving visitors another reason to head to the attraction during the National Day weekend.
Dubai is welcoming Omani visitors with special events, cultural experiences and offers at some of the city's attractions.
Visitors arriving through the Oman-Dubai border crossing and Global Village may also have the chance to receive discount vouchers for selected Dubai attractions.
Visitors can collect a voucher by presenting their Omani national ID at either location. The physical voucher must then be shown at the participating attraction to redeem the discount.
The participating attractions include:
- At the Top, Burj Khalifa
- Dubai Safari Park
- Ski Dubai
- Sky Views Observatory
The offers give Omani families and visitors an opportunity to discover Dubai’s popular leisure and entertainment destinations while joining the Sultanate’s National Day celebrations.
The UAE has joined Oman in marking the occasion, highlighting the close historical, social and cultural ties between the neighbouring countries.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security organised a celebration at the Khatm Al Shiklah border crossing. The event featured the national anthems of both countries, aerial displays, traditional performances and poetry recitals.
The UAE also marks the occasion through activities such as illuminating landmarks in the colours of the Omani flag and welcoming Omani visitors at border crossings and airports with flowers and souvenirs.
The celebrations reflect the close family, cultural and historical connections between the UAE and Oman, with generations of shared traditions, food and customs strengthening ties between the two peoples.
Relations between the countries have continued to expand under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, education, tourism, energy and infrastructure.
The two countries have also stepped up economic cooperation. Bilateral non-oil trade reached around Dh50.3 billion in the first half of 2026, a 66.9 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.
With inputs from WAM