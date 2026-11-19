Royal pardon comes as Sultanate prepares for four-day holiday and nationwide celebrations
Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has granted a royal pardon to 344 prisoners to mark the Sultanate's 56th National Day, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Thursday.
The royal pardon was issued in consideration of the prisoners' families, reflecting the humanitarian significance of the gesture as the country prepares to celebrate the national occasion.
The announcement comes ahead of a four-day National Day holiday, with Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26, designated as official holidays. Combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, the break will extend through November 28, with work resuming on Sunday, November 29.
Oman celebrates its National Day on November 20 each year, commemorating the establishment of the Al Busaidi dynasty in 1744. The occasion is marked by cultural and heritage events, traditional performances and celebrations across the Sultanate, reflecting the country's rich history and national identity.
The celebrations come as Oman continues to pursue its development priorities under Oman Vision 2040, a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening the national economy, diversifying income sources and enhancing the country's competitiveness.
The vision also focuses on empowering young people, improving quality of life and creating opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity.
Oman is pursuing these objectives through national programmes and development projects across various economic and social sectors.
These initiatives aim to harness the Sultanate's resources and capabilities, strengthen productive and service industries, and build a diversified economy capable of responding to regional and international developments.
The National Day celebrations also provide an opportunity to highlight Oman's development achievements and its ambitions for continued economic and social progress under Sultan Haitham's leadership.
The UAE will also join Oman in celebrating its 56th National Day, with destinations including Global Village in Dubai marking the occasion through special events, cultural performances and entertainment activities.
On this occasion, Global Village has announced special celebrations to mark the Sultanate of Oman’s National Day on Saturday, Nov 21, featuring festive activities and complimentary entry for 4000 Omani nationals.