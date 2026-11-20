Sheikh Mohammed wishes Oman and its people lasting prosperity and wellbeing
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Omani people on their National Day, celebrating bonds of brotherhood and affection passed down through generations.
In a message on X, Sheikh Mohammed offered his congratulations to “my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik” and the people of Oman.
“We share deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and an affection passed down through generations,” he said.
He added: “We ask God to grant Oman lasting dignity and prosperity, and its people wellbeing and abundance, and to preserve the affection and brotherhood between our two countries and peoples.”
Oman celebrates its National Day on November 20, commemorating the founding of the Al Busaid dynasty in 1744 by Imam Ahmed bin Said Al Busaidi. Sultan Haitham announced the date in January 2025, honouring the dynasty’s role in unifying the country and safeguarding its sovereignty.
The change moved the annual celebration from November 18 to November 20, placing the occasion’s focus on the country’s longer history.