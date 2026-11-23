Bus-truck collision in Oman results in fatalities and multiple injuries
Dubai: Four people were killed and 17 others injured in a collision involving two trucks and a passenger bus on a major highway in Oman early on Monday, the Royal Oman Police said.
The accident occurred at around 1.30am on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, also known as the Haima–Thumrait road.
Preliminary information indicated that two trucks collided before a passenger bus carrying 26 people crashed into one of the vehicles.
The collision killed four people and left 17 others with injuries of varying severity. The injured were transported to hospitals in Haima, Nizwa and Adam for medical treatment.
The Royal Oman Police, in coordination with the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, responded to the accident and coordinated the emergency response.
The police also shared images from the accident scene on social media.
The precise cause of the initial collision between the two trucks has not been established. Authorities have not released the identities or nationalities of those killed.
Further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision and the condition of those injured were not immediately available.