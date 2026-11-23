Trump says Iran wants a deal but that its terms are unacceptable.

Ynet, citing US officials, reports a possible strike on Iran has been postponed by at least a week despite pressure from Netanyahu. The US warned Americans in Bahrain of Iranian and Houthi attack threats.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said Tehran still seeks a diplomatic settlement, with messages passing through mediators. No agreement to end the conflict or lift Hormuz restrictions has been announced.