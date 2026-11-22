Bahrain reports fresh attacks as Saudi Arabia intercepts a drone and Hormuz tensions rise
Dubai: The security situation across the Middle East remains tense, with Bahrain reporting fresh Iranian attacks, Saudi Arabia intercepting missiles and drones, and reports of tankers being hit near the Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE has condemned the latest attacks on Bahrain, while the US has rejected Iran’s claim that it damaged an American fighter jet. Meanwhile, airlines continue to adjust their operations as regional security concerns affect travel and transport.
Here are the key developments UAE residents should know this evening:
Israel is preparing for the possibility of a surprise Iranian strike, according to a report by Israeli news outlet Ynet.
Israeli security officials are examining the possibility that Tehran could launch a pre-emptive attack if it believes a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran is unavoidable.
This would be different from a retaliatory strike. Instead, Iran could attempt to strike first and catch Israel off guard, particularly after being surprised by previous Israeli operations.
The report did not indicate that an attack was imminent, but highlighted concerns within Israel's defence establishment about how the conflict could develop.
Saudi air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the Riyadh area by Yemen's Houthi militia.
Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, confirmed the interception. He described the Houthis as a terrorist militia.
No further details about the incident were immediately released.
Two people, including a Pakistani resident, were injured in Iranian attacks on Bahrain on Saturday, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said the Bahraini citizen, who has disabilities, was in a stable condition. The Pakistani resident was in critical condition.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment.
The Bahrain Defence Force also said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom. No injuries were reported in those interceptions, although falling debris caused minor damage to property.
The military said its air defence systems remained ready to respond to further threats and accused Iran of continuing its hostile actions against Bahrain.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that its air defence forces had hit an American F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf.
Iran had claimed that the aircraft was damaged and forced to make an emergency landing.
In a statement posted on X on Saturday, November 21, CENTCOM said the claim was false.
“Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all,” it said.
The command added that all US military fighter jets operating in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.
Tensions are also rising around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil supplies.
Reports say Iran is preparing to send 14 oil tankers through a US naval blockade, raising the possibility of a confrontation with American forces if the vessels attempt to pass.
The situation has become more concerning following reports of attacks on tankers near Oman. Iran has also claimed that a vessel caught fire after striking a naval mine.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly around 65 per cent below pre-war levels. Any further disruption could affect energy supplies and push up transport and fuel costs.
The key question is whether Washington will attempt to stop the tankers if they try to breach the blockade, and how Iran might respond.
With tensions continuing, residents should keep track of official announcements from UAE authorities and avoid relying on unverified reports circulating on social media.
Those planning to travel should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates, as schedules and routes may change at short notice.
The situation remains fluid, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring Gulf states. Residents should follow official safety instructions and allow extra time for travel where necessary.