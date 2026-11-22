The contrasting statements have brought renewed attention to a question confronting the Islamic Republic after nearly nine months of conflict: Can its leadership withstand mounting economic pressure as ordinary Iranians struggle with soaring prices, shrinking incomes and the prospect of a punishing winter?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran’s leadership was under severe strain and predicted that members of the Revolutionary Guards could turn against one another as Washington’s economic blockade tightened.

“We are two and a half months into Operation Economic Outcast, and it is the greatest program in the history of the world to isolate a single country. And it is working,” he said.

Pezeshkian insisted that production had continued despite pressure intended to cripple the economy. He also pledged that factories would be protected from electricity cuts wherever possible, with government offices facing restrictions first.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.