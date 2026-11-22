Bessent sees infighting as Pezeshkian warns of a crisis harder than missile attacks
Dubai: Iran is facing an economic war harder than missile attacks, President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged, as Washington claims its campaign to isolate Tehran is beginning to create divisions within the country’s leadership.
The contrasting statements have brought renewed attention to a question confronting the Islamic Republic after nearly nine months of conflict: Can its leadership withstand mounting economic pressure as ordinary Iranians struggle with soaring prices, shrinking incomes and the prospect of a punishing winter?
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran’s leadership was under severe strain and predicted that members of the Revolutionary Guards could turn against one another as Washington’s economic blockade tightened.
“They are wounded cornered animals,” Bessent said in a Newsmax interview on Friday, warning that Tehran could respond with indiscriminate attacks across the Middle East.
“We are two and a half months into Operation Economic Outcast, and it is the greatest program in the history of the world to isolate a single country. And it is working,” he said.
Bessent claimed divisions were already emerging within the leadership, although he offered no independently verifiable evidence of an imminent rupture.
In Tehran on Saturday, Pezeshkian delivered a striking assessment of the country’s economic difficulties.
“It is an economic war, and not a simple one,” he told an annual capital markets conference.
He described the struggle as harder than a conflict involving missiles and destruction, acknowledging that attacks on gas infrastructure had worsened shortages ahead of winter.
“The expectation is that we will face problems in winter,” he said.
Pezeshkian insisted that production had continued despite pressure intended to cripple the economy. He also pledged that factories would be protected from electricity cuts wherever possible, with government offices facing restrictions first.
His remarks underscored the government’s concern that further disruption to industry could deepen unemployment and economic hardship.
For millions of Iranians, the economic crisis is already affecting everyday survival.
According to official figures reported in November, year-on-year inflation reached 88.7 per cent in October, severely eroding purchasing power.
Reuters reported that food and beverage prices had risen 121.8 per cent year-on-year in September, forcing families to reduce purchases of basic necessities.
The average monthly wage was estimated at approximately $92, compared with a minimum monthly living cost of around $336 for a three-person working-class household.
In interviews with more than two dozen Iranians, Reuters found families cutting spending on food, healthcare and education, while others borrowed money, exhausted savings or moved in with relatives.
A shopkeeper in Mashhad summed up the despair: “We have no money, no future and no hope.”
An Iran International survey conducted between October 30 and November 3 found that 71 per cent of respondents had either reduced food purchases or postponed medical treatment.
The voluntary survey was not nationally representative, but its findings illustrated the difficult choices reported by households.
The US blockade has struck at Iran’s principal source of foreign currency: Oil exports.
According to shipping intelligence figures cited by Iran International, Iran’s crude production has fallen to approximately 1.8 million barrels daily, roughly half its pre-war level.
Kpler recorded no Iranian crude loadings in September, while analysts warned that the loss of export revenue could deprive Tehran of billions of dollars monthly.
Bessent has argued that this financial squeeze is weakening the government’s ability to sustain its confrontation with Washington.
However, economic damage does not necessarily translate into political collapse.
Iranian officials maintain that the country has continued functioning despite sanctions, military strikes and restrictions on trade.
The World Bank’s October assessment projected a contraction in Iran’s economy and warned that prolonged conflict could deepen poverty and food insecurity.
It also identified longstanding economic weaknesses, including underinvestment and financial instability, that predated the war.
Winter could prove another serious test.
Reuters reported on November 16 that damage to four gas-processing plants was expected to contribute to a winter gas deficit of around 430 million cubic metres, compared with 300 million cubic metres last year.
Iran already faced chronic energy shortages before the conflict, but damaged infrastructure and difficulties obtaining replacement equipment have compounded the problem.
Officials are preparing for restrictions on gas and electricity supplies, although Pezeshkian has said industry should be the last sector affected.
Prolonged shortages could disrupt factories, threaten employment and intensify public frustration.
There are signs of disagreement within Iran’s political establishment over how to confront the blockade.
Hardline commentators and political figures have called for Iranian tankers to challenge US naval restrictions, while others have warned of the dangers of provoking a wider military confrontation.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has continued to discuss diplomatic proposals, saying Tehran remains prepared to negotiate if Washington takes steps towards an agreement.
These differences reveal competing approaches, but do not establish that the leadership or Revolutionary Guards are splitting.
Reuters reported that Iranian authorities were increasingly concerned about public dissatisfaction as winter approached. However, no major protests had occurred since the war began in February.
For Washington, economic pressure is intended to force changes in Tehran’s calculations. For Iran’s leadership, the challenge is to maintain political cohesion while protecting an increasingly vulnerable population.
Pezeshkian’s admission that the economic struggle is harder than the missile war reveals the scale of the pressure. Whether that pressure produces political concessions, deeper internal divisions or prolonged resistance remains uncertain.