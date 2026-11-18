Dubai: President Donald Trump is holding back from another full-scale offensive against Iran, but Tehran’s increasingly defiant posture following his Republican Party’s midterm election defeat is raising the stakes for Gulf countries already bearing the consequences of the nine-month conflict.

Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, alongside renewed threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, have continued even as Washington pursues economic pressure and limited military strikes rather than another major bombing campaign.

Iranian leaders have been emboldened by electoral setbacks suffered by Trump’s Republicans and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rather than soften their position, they are demanding that Washington make the first move towards ending the conflict.

The US strike on Qeshm followed an Iranian claim that its drones had targeted an American radar installation at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base. US Central Command said the drones were intercepted without damage or injuries.

Trump has held back from another major offensive, calculating that renewed bombing could provoke further Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure without changing the outcome. Yet Washington’s restraint has not shielded Gulf states from continuing attacks.

Iran wants the US naval blockade lifted, frozen assets released and oil exports restored before substantive negotiations begin. It also seeks an end to hostilities and a recognised role in managing passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.