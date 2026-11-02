Can Iran be trusted? Where things stand: 6 key questions as US war fears grow

Iran on Monday sought to reassure its Gulf neighbours, saying it had no hostility towards regional countries and supported cooperation to achieve lasting security. However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated Tehran’s opposition to the use of neighbouring territory for attacks against Iran.

The statements came as Iranian negotiators left Qatar after days of consultations, although indirect contacts with Washington continued. The United States and Iran remain divided over the terms of a possible agreement, while President Donald Trump has not ruled out renewed military action.

The UAE has faced more than 1,000 attacks since the conflict began, exceeding the combined number reported by all other targeted countries, according to official figures. The country said its armed forces had responded to the attacks with professionalism, efficiency and distinction, underscoring the scale of the security challenges confronting the region.

However, he said Iran expected neighbouring countries not to allow their territory or facilities to be used for attacks against it.

Iranian negotiators left Doha on Sunday after several days of discussions with Qatari mediators, but their departure was not caused by difficulties in the negotiations, Reuters reported, citing an official briefed on the talks.

Attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz increased during October, according to the Associated Press, making it the busiest month for reported assaults since the opening weeks of the war.

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