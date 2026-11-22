Asset freeze follows allegations of insider trading in Turkey's fund crisis
Prosecutors investigating Turkey's sprawling investment fund crisis have frozen the assets of 108 people who each earned over $2 million in profits through trading, according to a legal document cited by an opposition MP.
Details of the asset freeze were laid out in prosecutors' document dated November 18 which was leaked to the Turkish media, excerpts of which were published late Saturday on X by Ahmet Sik, MP for the leftist Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP).
Turkey has been grappling with the fallout from a multi-million-dollar fund crisis that erupted two months ago, affecting the savings of nearly half a million people and piling pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.
The scandal revolves around allegations that investment funds were used to artificially boost the prices of certain shares, vastly inflating their value and enabling those with insider knowledge to make huge profits.
Investigators had identified "108 individuals who had realised individual profits exceeding 100 million TL during the periods in which manipulation was detected", but "no action had been taken" against them, Sik quoted the document as saying.
"Consequently, a decision to impose asset-freezing measures on these individuals was communicated to the relevant institutions and organisations," it said.
The document — which did not appear to identify them as suspects — named individuals with links to state bureaucracy, some with political connections, business executives, while others were involved in the finance sector and portfolio management, Sik said.
The scandal erupted in mid-September when several funds were unable to meet withdrawal requests, prompting regulators to put seven firms into liquidation that manage 131 investment funds with assets worth some $17 billion.
The crisis has shaken Turkey's ruling elite: an ex-minister and senior figure in Erdogan's ruling AKP was jailed pending trial earlier this month and investigators this week quizzed the son of a top party cadre.
Mustafa Yazici, son of AKP's deputy chairman Hayati Yazici, was on Thursday questioned by prosecutors for six hours, then released under judicial control, Anadolu state news agency reported.
Also this week, an opposition MP raised questions about two close relatives of another senior AKP lawmaker and their alleged ties to Tera, a firm at the heart of the investigation.
The scandal has also rocked the financial regulatory system, with prosecutors on Wednesday seeking approval to probe former banking watchdog chief Sahap Kavcioglu who resigned last week.
Without waiting for an answer, they banned him from overseas travel, media reports said.
The crisis has prompted a slew of top officials to resign and the chief executive of Borsa Istanbul has been jailed pending trial on charges of "accepting a bribe".
Prosecutors are investigating 500 suspects, of which 136 are in pre-trial detention and 285 released under judicial control measures, Erdogan said this week.