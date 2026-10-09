Crypto funds gain momentum as UAE enters a new phase of institutional digital asset investment

Most clients initially think the biggest decision is whether DIFC or ADGM is the best fit for their fund. Regulatory frameworks differ, however, meaning sponsors need to consider which environment best fits their investment strategy. That assessment requires a clear understanding of the legal, operational and governance implications of the proposed structure. Having experience across both traditional fund structures and digital-asset regulation can provide a useful perspective at this stage. Oryx’s experience including direct regulatory experience within the team from VARA and having worked on some of the first digital asset funds being established in the UAE, brings an additional perspective when assessing those questions before establishment rather than addressing them later in the fund’s lifecycle.