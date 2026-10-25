UAE's virtual asset market grows, but infrastructure must evolve rapidly
Dubai: The conversation around virtual assets in the UAE has largely focused on innovation, regulation, and market growth. Regulatory milestones have been celebrated, new entrants have been welcomed, and the numbers have been impressive.
What requires continued focus, however, is the governance question: as more financial institutions enter this space, what standards of infrastructure, oversight, and client protection must develop alongside them, and who is responsible for setting that benchmark?
For firms with decades of regulated financial services experience, the answer is not complicated. The principles that govern traditional finance do not change because the asset class does. The question has never been whether to participate in digital assets, it has been whether the infrastructure existed to do so on the right terms.
With VARA's regulatory framework now firmly established, the conditions for serious institutional participation exist. But regulation sets the floor, not the ceiling. The governance question, what it truly means for an established financial institution to operate in this space, and what standards the market should expect, deserves a fuller answer.
In the 2024 to 2025 reporting window, the UAE received an upward of $56 billion in crypto value, growing 33% period on period, according to the Chainalysis, 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report. Large institutional transactions represent the fastest-growing segment of that activity, up 54.7%, with institutional transfers rising 37.2%
The UAE is not alone in this. Globally, institutional participation in digital assets has reached new heights in 2025, with traditional financial institutions entering the space not only as investors but as infrastructure providers and liquidity sources.
Regulatory clarity, long cited as the primary barrier to entry, is increasingly giving way to a more practical concern: the quality of the infrastructure through which institutions actually access the market.
And as that participation accelerates, so does the demand on the infrastructure supporting it. Serious capital, from family offices, asset managers, corporates, and HNWIs, requires the custody controls, audit trails, compliance documentation, and counterparty standards that regulated financial services have spent decades developing. The virtual asset space must continue to build to that standard as institutional flows increase.
Governance provides the foundation for financial markets, supporting effective oversight and risk controls as markets and asset classes evolve. Segregation of client assets, transparent execution, documented compliance, and robust risk controls are the baseline. The challenge for the virtual asset space is not that governance is absent, it is that, as the market grows and the participant base becomes more sophisticated, the infrastructure must continue to evolve to meet the expectations of clients.
VARA's licensing has been instrumental in changing that. The process is demanding by design, and that is precisely the point. A framework that is easy to enter offers little reassurance to the institutions that need it most. By establishing clear, enforceable standards for virtual asset service providers, VARA has created the conditions for serious institutional participation.
Virtual assets are not outside the financial system. They are becoming part of it. Stablecoins are moving into mainstream institutional finance. Tokenised assets are beginning to feature in sophisticated portfolios. Cross-border commerce is increasingly settling in digital currencies.
The UAE is at an inflection point, and the firms that will define this market over the next decade are not those that arrive first with the boldest claims they are those that build the most reliable infrastructure, maintain the highest governance standards, and earn the trust of the most demanding clients.
As digital assets become embedded in institutional portfolios and cross-border commerce, that standard must continue to develop.