New directive covers vehicles and other insured assets beyond economical repair
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has clarified that transferring ownership of vehicles and other insured assets to insurance companies following a total loss is not subject to value-added tax (VAT), provided the transfer forms part of an insurance claim settlement and no separate payment is made to the policyholder.
Under Directive on Tax Transactions No. 6 of 2026, issued and published on November 18, such transfers are not considered a supply of goods for VAT purposes when they meet the specified conditions.
The directive applies when a vehicle or another insured asset is damaged beyond safe or economically viable repair and the insurer declares it a total loss.
In such cases, the insurance company compensates the policyholder under the terms of the insurance contract and takes ownership of the damaged vehicle, equipment or other insured property.
The FTA clarified that the compensation paid to the policyholder is not considered payment for purchasing the damaged asset. Similarly, any value assigned to the asset by the insurer when assessing the loss or calculating compensation does not constitute separate payment for the transfer of ownership.
As a result, transferring the damaged asset to the insurer does not create a separate transaction subject to VAT, provided no additional consideration is paid beyond the insurance compensation.
The authority further explained that administrative, regulatory or legal procedures associated with settling the claim do not alter this treatment.
These include cancelling a vehicle's registration, writing it off or completing the formal transfer of ownership to the insurance company.
The clarification is particularly relevant to vehicles declared a total loss following serious accidents, fires or damage caused by severe weather, where ownership of the wreckage frequently passes to the insurer after compensation is paid.
However, the directive also covers other insured assets, including machinery, equipment and property that cannot be repaired safely or economically.
Different VAT treatment for subsequent sales
The FTA distinguished between transferring a damaged asset to an insurer under a total-loss claim and the insurer subsequently selling that asset or transferring its ownership to another party.
Under the directive, any subsequent sale or transfer by the insurance company constitutes a separate supply of goods.
The VAT treatment of that transaction must be determined according to the general provisions of the UAE VAT Law and its Executive Regulation.
The authority also requires both policyholders and insurers to retain supporting documents and records demonstrating that the asset was declared a total loss and that its transfer formed part of the insurance claim settlement.