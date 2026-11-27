Each VAT-group member needs its own TIN and e-invoicing endpoint. Here’s how rules apply
Dubai: If your company belongs to a VAT group, it may use the group’s TRN for VAT. Under the UAE’s e-invoicing rules, each member also needs its own TIN and endpoint. The group TRN and the member’s TIN serve different purposes, so which number goes where?
The TRN is the 15-digit tax registration number. The TIN is a 10-digit identifier, usually the first 10 digits of the TRN issued to that business. For a VAT-group member, the Ministry of Finance says to use the member’s own TIN, not the first 10 digits of the group representative’s TRN.
The FTA says the group TRN should still appear on an invoice issued by a VAT-group member. The invoice’s endpoint details must identify the specific member making the transaction, and each member needs its own endpoint through an Accredited Service Provider (ASP). In other words, the group TRN does not replace the member’s TIN in the e-invoicing network.
A VAT-group member needs its own TIN and must be onboarded for e-invoicing. The Ministry says each member’s TIN generates its individual Peppol participant identifier. Group members may choose different ASPs.
A company already registered with the FTA for a tax type will have a TIN linked to its own TRN. If a business is within the e-invoicing system’s scope but is not required to register for a tax type, Ministry guidance says it must register with the FTA through EmaraTax to obtain a TIN.
A branch that is part of the same legal entity uses the head office’s TIN. The FTA says businesses must register their branches in EmaraTax. An invoice issued by a branch should also show the branch’s address and unique trade licence number.
Yes. The FTA says the e-invoicing framework covers business-to-business and business-to-government transactions regardless of whether the businesses are registered for VAT. A business without VAT registration still needs a TIN for its in-scope transactions.
The rules can also affect a company that only sells to individual consumers. The FTA says a business that receives goods or services from other businesses may need to appoint an ASP and implement e-invoicing, even if all its sales are to consumers.
No. The FTA says PDFs, Word documents, scans, images and emails are not e-invoices. An e-invoice is structured data exchanged through the system and reported to the FTA.
If your customer has not yet joined the system, that does not by itself delay your own implementation date. Ministry guidance says a supplier may need to issue a conventional tax invoice as well as the e-invoice to a customer who has not yet implemented the system.
The UAE seller remains responsible for using an ASP and reporting the invoice data to the FTA. If the overseas buyer is not on the Peppol network, the seller can send the buyer a PDF outside the network; the buyer does not need to register with a UAE ASP unless UAE tax rules require it to do so.
The implementation date depends on the revenue of the relevant business, or “Person”, during its most recent accounting period. Businesses with revenue of Dh50 million or more must implement e-invoicing by January 1, 2027. The deadline to appoint an ASP was October 30, 2026, so it has passed. Businesses below Dh50 million must appoint an ASP by March 31, 2027, and implement the system by July 1, 2027.
Transactions between members of the same VAT group have a 24-month grace period starting January 1, 2027. The Ministry says the delay applies to those internal transactions; it does not remove them from the system permanently or change the obligations for a member’s other business transactions.
List every legal entity separately from its branches.
Confirm each group member’s own TIN in its FTA records. Do not use the group representative’s TRN as the member’s TIN.
Onboard each member and select an ASP.
Check the revenue and implementation date for each relevant business.
Test invoice data with the ASP, including the group TRN, member endpoint and branch details where applicable.