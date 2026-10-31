UAE limits e-invoicing fines at Dh50,000, removes Dh1,000 daily penalty—how it works now

Now get relief from mounting fines as revised rules limit penalties, scraps double charges
Dubai: The UAE has capped certain e-invoicing fines at Dh50,000 and scrapped a Dh1,000 daily penalty for system-failure reporting delays, easing the financial burden on businesses ahead of the mandatory rollout of electronic invoicing in 2027.
The changes, announced by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, October 30, follow feedback from businesses and revise how penalties apply to companies that fail to meet e-invoicing requirements.
Under the previous rules, businesses could face Dh5,000 for every month of delay in implementing e-invoicing, without a stated overall cap. The revised framework keeps the monthly fine but limits the total to Dh50,000 over any 12 consecutive months for the specified implementation violations.
The government has also removed the daily fine for failing to report an e-invoicing system failure and introduced safeguards against imposing multiple penalties on the same business for the same violation.
Here is what has changed, which fines still apply and what businesses need to know.
Businesses that fail to implement e-invoicing or meet the related requirements within the prescribed deadlines will continue to face penalties.
The revised rules impose an initial Dh5,000 fine, followed by Dh5,000 for every month, or part of a month, that the violation continues. The key difference is the new Dh50,000 ceiling over any 12 consecutive months for the specified violations.
For example, a business that remained non-compliant for 12 months could previously accumulate Dh60,000 in fines for a continuing implementation violation. Under the revised framework, the corresponding amount would be capped at Dh50,000 during that period.
The government has not reduced the Dh5,000 penalty itself. Instead, it has limited how much the fine can accumulate within the specified timeframe.
The government has also abolished the penalty previously imposed on businesses that failed to notify the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) about problems with their electronic invoicing systems.
Under the original rules, businesses faced Dh1,000 for every day, or part of a day, of delay in reporting a system failure. The penalty has now been removed.
The decision follows an earlier amendment announced on October 19, which removed the requirement to notify the FTA of a system failure within two business days. The latest revision brings the penalty rules into line with that earlier change.
Another change prevents businesses from being fined more than once for the same violation simply because they act as both an invoice issuer and recipient.
Under the revised rules, only one administrative penalty can apply to the same person for the same violation, regardless of whether the business is issuing invoices, receiving them or performing both roles.
For example, a company that sends electronic invoices to customers and receives invoices from suppliers cannot face duplicate penalties for the same breach solely because it performs both functions. This does not prevent authorities from imposing separate fines for different violations.
The original penalty framework also included fines for failing to issue and transmit electronic invoices within the required timeframe.
These included Dh100 for each delayed electronic invoice, capped at Dh5,000 per calendar month. A similar penalty applied to delayed electronic credit notes.
Businesses also faced Dh1,000 for every day, or part of a day, of delay in informing their accredited service provider about changes to information registered with the FTA.
The Ministry's October 30 announcement does not specifically identify changes to these penalties. Their treatment under the replacement decision would need to be confirmed from its complete legal text.
No changes to the previously announced implementation timetable were identified in the latest announcement. Businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more were required to appoint an Accredited Service Provider by October 30, 2026. Their mandatory e-invoicing implementation date is January 1, 2027.
Businesses with annual revenue below Dh50 million have until March 31, 2027, to appoint an accredited provider, with mandatory implementation beginning on July 1, 2027.
The FTA reiterated these deadlines in its October 25 announcement and urged businesses to complete preparations on time.
Businesses covered by the new system must still appoint an accredited service provider, prepare their accounting and invoicing systems, and complete the necessary integration procedures.
The revised penalties do not exempt companies from meeting their obligations or implementing e-invoicing by the prescribed deadlines.
The main change is how certain breaches will be penalised. Businesses now have a defined ceiling on specified implementation fines, no longer face the former daily system-failure notification penalty, and are protected against duplicate penalties for the same violation.
The revised decision replaces Cabinet Decision No. 106 of 2025 as the UAE moves towards the phased introduction of mandatory electronic invoicing.