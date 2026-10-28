UAE e-invoicing deadline: Businesses have until October 30 to meet first requirement

"Our experience supporting businesses across other markets has shown us that e-invoicing can bring significant economic benefits and operational efficiencies. For companies it has the obvious benefit of reducing paperwork and manual invoice management, but by implementing e-invoicing systems we have found that businesses build a stronger picture of their financial data. E-invoicing ensures an accurate and consistent record and over time this gives businesses a better understanding on how they can grow their operations and make data-led decisions. Imagine the power for the UAE economy of thousands of businesses all operating more efficiently – there will undoubtedly be some challenges but there’s a very strong rationale that we are all contributing towards.”