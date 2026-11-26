From helping business founders set up shop to building on scale, they do it all
AURION is a Business Consulting and Advisory Services Company with a 20-year track record. The portfolio of services includes company incorporation in Freezone, Offshore and Mainland, Corporate Tax and VAT Assistance, trademark registration, ISO standards consulting, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, Amendments, renewal of licenses, Liquidation, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, Knowledge Management (KM), and a host of PRO services for investors.
Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED) is the Motto of AURION. The Trust among clients, Excellence in Service, and Delivery of promises make AURION stand out from others. Also, prompt service, in-depth consulting, and transparent pricing make clients rely on AURION.
AURION is an Award-Winning Business Consultants in the UAE with 20 Years of Successful track record. AURION is the Registered Agent and Corporate Service provider for eighteen major Free Trade Zones in the UAE. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing operating costs for entrepreneurs.
AURION has experienced Business Setup Consultants who are well-informed about UAE legislation, Corporate Tax & VAT rules, and other business regulations. The team educates and makes clients aware of all the legal and tax compliance requirements to smoothly run a business in the UAE. The team will also ensure the client company is in good standing for the whole year by providing the right business solutions, advisory support, and compliance checks.
Contact details:
Email: contact@aurionuae.com
Phone: +971504825561
Website: www.aurionuae.com
Dubai Office: 212, 213 & 214, 6EA,
Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai
Sharjah Office: 2 & 3, Z Bldg. Old HSBC Bank,
Sharjah Airport International Freezone
Phone: Dubai - +97142504150
Sharjah: +97165579726
About the free zone
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone supports company formation within the wider Dubai South development. Near Al Maktoum International Airport, its location connects businesses to an environment shaped by aviation, logistics and commerce.
Investor benefits
• 100 per cent foreign ownership
• Digital business setup
• More than 3,500 business activities
Infrastructure and facilities
• Flexi-desk options
• Access to Dubai South’s wider transport connections
Services
• Business activity selection and licensing guidance
• Visa application and corporate banking support
• License amendments to support business expansion
Activities, facilities and approvals depend on the business and selected package.
Business sectors
• General trading
• E-commerce
• Consultancy and professional services
• Technology and digital services
Contact details:
Email: setup@dubaisouthbh.com
Phone: 800-DSHUB
Website: www.dubaisouthbh.com
Services offered
Business Formation, VAT Registration, Corporate Tax Registration, Bookkeeping, e-Invoicing, AML Compliance, VAT filing, Corporate Tax Filing, Audit Support, Fractional CFO advisory, and Liquidation.
Key differentiators and areas of expertise
AI accounting workflows paired with a fully-equipped financial back office. AI handles the routine work, while 160+ accountants and tax professionals review it and directly advise founders. Its free AI tax assistant, Hala, answers UAE tax questions on WhatsApp.
Track record and client portfolio
Trusted by 8,000+ UAE businesses, from startups to growing SMEs, including Abwaab, DFDF, and Cotu Ventures. Rated 4.9 on Trustpilot, backed by MBRIF and an FTA-Registered Tax Agency.
Tax planning, compliance and business advisory
Year-round tax planning, on-time filings, management reporting, and CFO-level advice on cash flow, fundraising, and growth.
UAE tax and free-zone expertise
An FTA-registered tax agency advising on Qualifying Free Zone Person status, qualifying income, Small Business Relief, transfer pricing, and VAT for free-zone and mainland companies.
Contact details:
Email: contact@finanshels.com
Phone: +971 4 545 7841
Website: www.finanshels.com
Services
Since 2007, KGRN Group has supported businesses in the UAE through audit and assurance, accounting, Corporate Tax, VAT, company formation, internal audit, governance, risk and management advisory.
Differentiators
The group connects professional expertise with cybersecurity, ISO certification readiness, SOC 1/SOC 2 readiness, and technology initiatives such as KX ample Connect and AvereLABs’ AI-enabled automation. KGRN Chartered Accountants is a UAE Ministry of Finance-accredited eInvoicing Service Provider (No. 120915) and OpenPeppol-certified Access Point.
Clients and experience
An independent member of Integra International, KGRN serves entrepreneurs, SMEs, free-zone companies, established UAE businesses and multinational groups across trade, services, logistics and technology.
Tax planning and advisory
Tax registration, compliance reviews, return preparation, transaction analysis, record-keeping, financial reporting and practical structuring advice.
Free-zone expertise
Assessing qualifying income, substance, audited financial statements, transfer pricing and applicable conditions under UAE Corporate Tax rules.
Contact details:
Email: raviraj@kgrnaudit.com
Phone: +971 50 153 4658
Website: www.kgrnaudit.com
Services Offered
AI-powered accounting and bookkeeping, ASP-integrated e-invoicing, VAT and Corporate Tax compliance, payroll management, financial reporting, expense management, bank reconciliation, and financial management software.
Key Differentiators
Ledger Plus brings accounting, E-invoicing, compliance, and financial workflows together through one platform, helping businesses reduce manual work, simplify financial management, and make informed decisions.
Track Record
A UAE-focused financial management solution serving businesses at every stage of growth, with expertise in accounting, taxation, and financial compliance. Over the years, we have served 240k clients globally and have a team of 600 professionals.
Accounting & Tax Advisory
Supports businesses with bookkeeping, VAT compliance, Corporate Tax obligations, financial reporting, and accounting management.
Technology & UAE Compliance
Built around the UAE’s financial and regulatory environment, Ledger Plus combines AI-powered accounting tools, banking integrations, and financial workflows to support businesses with everyday accounting, tax compliance, invoicing, and financial visibility.
Contact Details:
Email: info@ledgerplus.ae
Phone: +971 50 342 0832
Website: https://ledgerplus.ae/
Services Offered
• Business Setup - Mainland, Freezone & Offshore
• UAE Corporate Tax & VAT Consulting
• Accounting & Bookkeeping
• PRO & Visa Services
• Bank Account Opening
• Golden Visa
• Digital Branding & Marketing
• Virtual Offices
• Serviced Offices
• Will & Trust Management
• Attestation and Legalisation
• Trademark and Copyright Registration
• Import & Export Code
• Product Registration
• Relocation Services
Key Differentiators
• 16+ years of proven expertise
• Registered agent with major UAE free zones
• Award-winning reputation
• Partners with major UAE banks
Track Record
• 35,000+ Customers
• 4.8 Google Ratings
• 92% Customer Retention Rate
• 32+ Awards
Business Set-up Support
• Jurisdiction and license selection
• Full documentation and compliance handling
• Dedicated consultant throughout setup
Contact details:
Email: info@smartzone.ae
Phone: 800 SZONE (79663)
Website: www.smartzone.ae
Services Offered
Company formation across UAE mainland, free zones and offshore jurisdictions; corporate tax and VAT registration and advisory; accounting and bookkeeping; visa and PRO services; Golden Visa support; and corporate bank account assistance.
Key Differentiators
Founder-led advisory under Harshaal Kumaar. Structure, jurisdiction and business activity are settled before any license is issued, and every client has a dedicated relationship manager for renewals, new visas, accounting and license changes.
Track Record
Advising entrepreneurs, start-ups and international investors on UAE business set-up since 2010.
Business Set-up Support
End to end, from activity selection and license approval to visas, Emirates ID and corporate bank account applications, across the UAE mainland and free zones including IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, SPC Free Zone, RAKEZ and Ajman Free Zone.
Contact Details:
Email: harshaal@consultkumar.com
Phone: +971 4 420 6661
Website: www.consultkumar.com
Address: Office 3904, Level 39, API Trio Commercial Tower, Al Barsha 1, Dubai
Key Services
• Audit and Assurance
• IFRS Advisory & Other Services
• Direct Tax & Indirect Tax (including Transfer Pricing)
• Fully Approved ASP for UAE e-Invoicing
• Corporate Finance
• Strategy & Transformation
• Internal Audit & Risk Consulting
• Technology Consulting
• Company Incorporation
• ESG Reporting & Advisory Services
• Accounting & Bookkeeping
• AML
• Trademark
Key differentiators & areas of expertise
• Blends regional expertise across the UAE powered by global presence in 95+ countries
• Leadership team comprising 19 Partners & Directors wielding 200+ years of combined experience along with a team of 250+ adept professionals
• Full spectrum of professional services delivering seamless client experience
• Deep industry experience delivered; accelerating customer profitability
Track record and client portfolio
• With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Fujairah, UHY James has catered to 2000+ clients – across startups, public listed companies, MNCs, family businesses, SMEs & more.
Tax planning, compliance and business advisory support
Adept at turning tax complexity into strategic advantage, empowering businesses across the UAE and the region with proactive tax planning, robust compliance, and insightful business advisory.
Expertise in UAE tax regulations and free-zone tax requirements
Combining deep expertise in UAE tax regulations and Free Zone compliance with strategic insight to help businesses navigate complexity, optimise tax positions, and stay ahead of regulatory change.
Contact details:
Email: info@uhy-ae.com
Phone: 971 42770606
Website: www.uhy-ae.com