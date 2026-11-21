Businesses must maintain detailed records of sales, payments received and tax charged
Dubai: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a new directive exempting taxable businesses supplying goods or services through vending machines from the requirement to issue individual tax invoices, provided they maintain sufficient records to substantiate their transactions.
Directive on Tax Transactions No. 8 of 2026, issued on November 19, sets out the conditions under which the exemption applies, clarifies what constitutes a vending machine for value added tax (VAT) purposes and establishes rules governing payments collected by third-party operators.
The directive removes the requirement to issue individual tax invoices but does not exempt vending machine sales from applicable VAT obligations.
Under the directive, taxable businesses must maintain records containing, at a minimum, the following information:
A description of the goods or services supplied.
The total amount received and the tax charged.
The date of supply, determined in accordance with Article 26(2) of the UAE VAT Law.
Businesses must retain sufficient documentation to substantiate the details of their transactions to qualify for the exemption.
The authority defines a vending machine as any automated self-service device that supplies goods or services automatically and immediately following direct physical interaction by the customer, without human intervention by the supplier in completing the transaction.
Routine activities associated with operating, maintaining, monitoring or restocking vending machines will not be considered human intervention for the purposes of the directive.
The directive also addresses arrangements in which vending machines are operated by a party other than the taxable supplier.
For VAT purposes, payment will be deemed to have been collected on the earlier of two dates:
The date the taxable supplier receives information from the operator confirming that payment has been collected and specifying the amount.
The day immediately following the expiry of 30 days from the date the operator collected the payment.
The directive was issued by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority, and stipulates that it shall be published in the Official Gazette.