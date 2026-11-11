UAE corporate tax collections jump 34% to Dh46.5 billion as more businesses file on time

The increase comes as the UAE's corporate tax system becomes an established part of business operations, requiring companies subject to the tax to calculate their taxable profits, submit returns and settle their liabilities within prescribed deadlines.

Dubai: The UAE collected Dh46.52 billion in corporate tax for financial periods ending in 2025, a 33.9% increase from Dh34.75 billion a year earlier, as more businesses filed their tax returns and paid their dues on time, according to figures released by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Wednesday.

The authority did not provide comparable VAT or excise revenue figures for the same period in 2025, so the latest announcement does not establish how much those collections have increased year on year.

VAT is generally charged at 5% on taxable goods and services in the UAE. Businesses registered for VAT collect the tax from customers and account for it to the FTA, subject to the applicable rules on input tax recovery.

Under the UAE's corporate tax framework, taxable businesses generally pay 9% on taxable income exceeding Dh375,000, while taxable income up to that threshold is subject to a 0% rate. Different rules and reliefs may apply depending on the business.

The improvement is significant for companies because filing a return and paying the tax owed are separate obligations. Businesses must meet both requirements to comply with the rules.

For UAE businesses, the latest statistics underline the importance of keeping accurate financial records, monitoring tax deadlines and ensuring that returns and payments are completed within the required periods.

The FTA said it would continue engaging with stakeholders to gather feedback and improve the administration of the country's tax system.

"The Authority continues to raise tax awareness, strengthen its engagement with taxable persons, and provide the information and guidance needed to fulfill their obligations," he added.

"The growth in collected tax revenues, including the significant increase in Corporate Tax revenues, reflects the efficiency of the FTA's operations and its ongoing efforts to develop its procedures and services," he said.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, attributed the increase in collections and improved compliance to the authority's operations and efforts to develop its services.

For companies registered for multiple taxes, each has its own reporting requirements and deadlines. Meeting corporate tax obligations does not replace the need to submit VAT or excise tax returns where applicable.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.