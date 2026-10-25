UAE e-invoicing deadline: Businesses face Dh5,000 monthly fines for delays

Firms with annual revenue of Dh50m or more must get approved service provider by Oct. 30
Dubai: UAE businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more have until Friday, October 30, to appoint an accredited e-invoicing service provider or risk monthly administrative penalties of Dh5,000, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) said on Sunday.
The deadline comes ahead of the mandatory introduction of the UAE's electronic invoicing system on January 1, 2027. The authority has urged businesses to complete the necessary arrangements early, including selecting a service provider, signing an agreement and connecting their invoicing systems.
The FTA stressed that businesses must comply with the legal requirements and implementation timelines to avoid penalties. The new system is designed to simplify, standardise and automate invoicing processes as part of the UAE's wider digital transformation.
The first phase covers businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more. They must appoint an accredited service provider by October 30, 2026, and implement the e-invoicing system by January 1, 2027.
The FTA stated that "a Person subject to the e-Invoicing System whose annual revenues equal or exceed AED 50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 30 October 2026 and implement the e-Invoicing System by 1 January 2027."
Smaller businesses have more time to prepare. Those with annual revenues below Dh50 million must appoint an accredited provider by March 31, 2027, and implement the system by July 1, 2027.
The authority said the phased rollout is intended to give businesses sufficient time to complete the required arrangements before their respective deadlines.
Businesses that fail to meet the requirements face an administrative penalty of Dh5,000 for every month, or part of a month, of delay.
The FTA explained that "an administrative penalty of AED 5,000 is imposed for each month or part thereof of delay in implementing the e-Invoicing System, including failure to appoint an Accredited Service Provider within the prescribed deadlines."
This means businesses must meet the deadline for appointing a provider as well as the separate deadline for implementing the system.
The penalty is intended to encourage compliance with the new requirements as the UAE moves towards standardised digital invoicing.
The FTA has outlined the steps businesses must complete before the system becomes mandatory.
These include choosing an accredited service provider, signing the necessary agreement, completing technical integration and following the required procedures through EmaraTax, the authority's digital tax services platform.
The authority identified the essential steps as "selecting the appropriate Accredited Service Provider, then contracting and integrating with the service provider, and following the correct procedures on EmaraTax, the FTA’s digital tax services platform."
Businesses therefore need to do more than simply select a provider. They must also complete the necessary technical arrangements to ensure their invoicing systems are ready for implementation.
The FTA urged businesses to complete these procedures well before their deadlines to avoid last-minute difficulties.
The system is intended to simplify how businesses issue and process invoices by introducing standardised electronic procedures.
The FTA said the system offers benefits to stakeholders by "simplifying, standardising and automating invoicing processes."
The move forms part of the UAE's broader efforts to modernise tax administration and strengthen compliance through digital systems.
The phased introduction is designed to allow businesses to prepare according to their size and applicable implementation requirements.
The FTA confirmed that the e-invoicing system had undergone testing during a pilot phase ahead of mandatory implementation.
The tests examined the efficiency of integration procedures, the experience of participating users and the readiness of businesses and other organisations to meet the requirements.
The authority said the pilot phase focused on "assessing the efficiency of integration procedures, the user experience and the readiness of the relevant parties to meet the System’s requirements."
The FTA also highlighted its continued engagement with government and private-sector stakeholders to ensure businesses are prepared for the transition.
It said "flexible implementation mechanisms and streamlined procedures have been adopted to support business continuity and help stakeholders comply with the legislation in line with best practices."
The authority continues to organise awareness events across the UAE, including in-person meetings and online sessions, to explain the system's requirements.
These sessions cover which businesses must comply, how to connect to the system, the implementation conditions and the procedures for activation through EmaraTax.
In September, the FTA held a meeting in Dubai attended by accredited e-invoicing service providers, companies, tax officials and technical experts.
The event allowed businesses to identify potential providers and obtain guidance on the legal and regulatory framework governing the new system.
The FTA said the meeting aimed to "support the successful implementation of the e-Invoicing System, which is expected to represent a significant step in strengthening compliance through secure and effective digital mechanisms."
With the first deadline approaching, the authority has urged affected businesses to review the applicable legislation, procedures and official guidance.