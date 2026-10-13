UAE scraps e-invoicing pre-approval ahead of October deadline: Here's why

October 1 marks the start of the updated provider accreditation framework. It does not mean every UAE business had to begin issuing electronic invoices that day.

For business owners, the immediate question is whether their chosen provider has completed the process needed to deliver compliant services. Larger businesses within scope must implement e-invoicing by January 1, 2027, giving them a separate deadline to prepare their systems after appointing a provider.

Under Ministerial Decision No. 168 of 2026, providers must complete the required assessments and testing before receiving accreditation. The decision took effect on October 1, replacing Ministerial Decision No. 64 of 2025 and its amendments, including Decision No. 56 of 2026.

Dubai: UAE businesses preparing for electronic invoicing need to check that their service providers have completed accreditation under new rules outlined by the Ministry of Finance late last week. The change comes as companies with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more approach an October 30 deadline to appoint a provider.

That distinction matters when a business compares potential providers. Preliminary approval under the earlier framework and completed accreditation are different stages, so businesses should establish which status their provider holds rather than rely on a general claim that it has been approved.

“As the UAE eInvoicing Programme progresses into its operational phase, the new framework moves to a direct accreditation process, under which Service Providers will be required to complete the defined accreditation assessment and testing requirements before accreditation is granted,” it said in Friday’s statement.

The new decision removes that intermediate stage. Under Article 3, a service provider may provide or continue providing electronic invoicing services in the UAE only after obtaining accreditation. Providers must complete the defined assessments and testing before the ministry grants that approval.

The previous framework allowed providers to receive preliminary approval while the UAE developed and tested the technical infrastructure and arrangements needed for different systems to communicate. That approach supported the initial establishment of the service-provider market.

The revenue threshold determines the implementation phase; it should not be confused with profit. The ministry’s guidelines define revenue as gross income earned during the most recent accounting period, based on financial statements or other documentation acceptable to the authority.

The June guidelines still display July 31 in their larger-business deadline table, but Decision No. 66 supersedes that date. The FTA’s September 29 confirmation establishes October 30 as the current appointment deadline, with January 1, 2027, unchanged for implementation.

Ministerial Decision No. 66 of 2026 extended the larger-business appointment deadline from July 31 to October 30, a change the ministry announced in May. It said the extension followed a market-readiness assessment and business feedback seeking wider technical options and competitive pricing, while keeping the January implementation date unchanged.

Businesses within scope with revenues below Dh50 million must appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and implement the system by July 1, 2027. The published timetable sets October 1, 2027, as the implementation date for government entities within scope, with provider appointment due by March 31, 2027.

The Federal Tax Authority confirmed on September 29 that businesses subject to the system with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more must appoint an accredited provider by October 30, 2026. They must implement e-invoicing by January 1, 2027.

The provider sends the invoice to the buyer’s provider, which delivers it to the buyer in an agreed format. Tax data also goes to the authority. This explains why provider readiness matters: the service supports invoice exchange and tax reporting, rather than simply producing a document.

The UAE model links five participants: the supplier, its accredited provider, the buyer’s accredited provider, the buyer and the tax authority. The supplier sends invoice data to its provider, which checks it and, where necessary, converts it into the UAE standard electronic format.

A PDF, Word document, photograph or scanned invoice does not meet that definition. Those formats can show the amount owed, but they are not the structured electronic invoices required under the programme.

Electronic invoicing means more than creating an invoice on a computer and emailing it to a customer. The ministry defines an e-invoice as structured invoice data exchanged electronically between a supplier and buyer and reported electronically to the Federal Tax Authority.

The provider’s transition period and the customer’s appointment deadline are separate obligations. Both fall in October, but completing one does not satisfy the other.

The transition gives existing applicants time to complete the process, while setting a limit on how long the earlier status can continue. A business already discussing implementation with such a provider should clarify its progress towards accreditation and how that affects the planned service.

Providers that received preliminary approval under Decision No. 64 of 2025 before the new framework took effect have up to 30 days from October 1 to complete the accreditation requirements. They do not need to submit a new application unless the ministry determines otherwise.

For residents buying goods for personal use, the current rules therefore do not mean every shopping receipt must become an e-invoice under this programme. Businesses must examine the nature of their transactions, and the guidelines make clear that VAT registration status alone does not determine whether a business transaction falls within scope.

The programme concerns business transactions within its scope, including transactions between businesses and supplies to government entities, subject to exclusions. The ministry’s June guidelines say supplies to or from individuals who are not conducting business fall outside the electronic invoicing framework.

The ministry identifies reduced manual processing, fewer errors and shorter invoice cycles as intended benefits of e-invoicing. For companies approaching their implementation dates, the practical task is to connect those objectives to their own operations: confirm provider accreditation, complete integration and test the process before routine invoices depend on it.

The ministry’s guidelines also call for businesses to identify changes needed in their accounting or invoicing systems and test invoice exchange and reporting before going live. Signing a provider agreement is therefore one step in preparation; the company still needs to establish that its systems can exchange the required data.

At its September 29 meeting, attended by more than 700 participants, the tax authority urged businesses to begin preparations promptly. It outlined the need to select a provider, contract and integrate with it, and complete the relevant procedures through EmaraTax.

The decision also establishes procedures for accreditation renewal, ongoing evaluation and termination. Providers have a formal process to object to a termination decision, making accreditation an ongoing regulatory relationship rather than a one-off approval.

Responsibility remains with the service provider. Using another company’s technology or outsourcing an element of the service does not transfer its accountability for compliance and delivery.

Peppol provides the standards and framework that allow participating systems to exchange electronic business documents. The retained flexibility means a provider does not have to develop and operate every component itself.

“The flexibility introduced through Ministerial Decision No. 56 of 2026 is retained, allowing Service Providers to use third-party Peppol Service Provider Products and to outsource the development, operation or management of such products or elements of their eInvoicing services, while retaining full responsibility for compliance and service delivery,” the ministry said.

Providers can continue using third-party technology and outsourcing parts of their services under flexibility retained from Decision No. 56 of 2026. The new decision replaces that earlier amendment without removing this option.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.