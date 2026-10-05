UAE E-Invoicing: Less than four weeks left for Dh50m+ businesses to appoint a provider

Businesses that miss the appointment deadline, or appoint a provider too close to it, face a compressed and higher risk path to compliance. With go-live fixed at 1 January 2027, any delay in appointing an ASP shortens the time available for data mapping, ERP integration and testing, work that typically cannot be compressed into the final weeks without introducing errors into invoice validation and transmission. For businesses at scale, that raises the risk of disrupted invoicing at the start of the new financial year, precisely when B2B invoicing volumes and revenue recognition matter most.