Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Mercury offer opportunities for observation
Abu Dhabi: Skywatchers across the UAE will have an opportunity to observe the Winter Triangle, several bright planets and a series of celestial events during November, including close encounters involving the Moon, Jupiter and Mars.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the Winter Triangle would become increasingly visible as the night progresses throughout the month.
According to Al Khaleej, Al Jarwan explained that the Winter Triangle consists of three prominent stars: Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, located in the constellation Canis Major; Procyon, a bright star in Canis Minor; and Betelgeuse, a reddish-orange supergiant in the constellation Orion.
Sirius and Procyon form the base of the triangle, while Betelgeuse forms its upper point.
The formation provides a guide to identifying several winter constellations, which become prominent in the Northern Hemisphere during the colder months.
Al Jarwan noted that these stars have long been known to Arab astronomers and travellers, who used them for navigation, particularly during winter voyages at sea.
Several planets will also be visible in UAE skies during November, offering opportunities for observation with the naked eye or through telescopes.
Saturn will be visible in the evening sky during suitable periods, appearing as a relatively steady, yellowish point of light. Its distinctive rings can be observed through a telescope.
Venus, one of the brightest objects in the sky, can be seen before dawn when its position relative to the Sun allows it to rise above the eastern horizon.
Jupiter will appear particularly bright after midnight and in the early morning sky. A telescope can reveal its four largest moons and some details of its atmosphere.
Mars, known as the Red Planet because of its distinctive reddish-orange colour, will also be visible after midnight and before sunrise.
Al Jarwan highlighted a close apparent encounter between Mars and Jupiter around the middle of November, when the two planets will appear near each other in the sky, allowing observers to distinguish their contrasting colours.
Mercury, meanwhile, will be more difficult to observe because of its proximity to the Sun. The planet is expected to become visible before sunrise during the second half of November, provided observers have a clear horizon and suitable viewing conditions.
The month also features several notable lunar events.
Early in November, the waning Moon appeared close to Mars and Jupiter in the dawn sky.
On November 24, the full Moon will appear close to the Pleiades star cluster, although its brightness is expected to make some of the cluster's fainter stars difficult to see.
Another celestial event is expected on November 30, when the Moon will appear near Jupiter and Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo.
The gathering should be visible to the naked eye under clear skies, provided viewing conditions and the horizon are suitable.