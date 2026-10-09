SSAH explained that the moon will reach the moment of central conjunction (new moon) at 7:50pm on Saturday, October 10, 2026, while the topocentric conjunction for the city of Sharjah will occur at 8:47pm local time in the UAE. According to astronomical calculations, the age of the topocentric crescent at sunset on Sunday will be about 21 hours and 9 minutes. The moon will remain above the horizon for 15 minutes after sunset, with an altitude of 3 degrees and 6 minutes above the horizon. Its elongation, or the angular distance from the sun, will reach 11 degrees and 32 minutes.