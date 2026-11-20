Services move from Dubai Festival City to Al Twar 2 until January 30, 2027.
Dubai: Dubai’s Humanitarian Cases Section will relocate to Dubai International Airport from November 23, with all services moving temporarily to an alternative facility while maintenance work is carried out at its Dubai Festival City premises.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai announced on Friday that the section will remain closed at its current location from Monday, November 23, until Saturday, January 30, 2027.
During the temporary closure, all services and responsibilities will be transferred to the free zone section at Dubai International Airport in Al Twar 2, allowing customers to continue accessing services without disruption.
The alternative centre will receive customers from November 23 during the approved working hours of 6.30am to 2.30pm, and from 6.30am to noon on Fridays. The timings exclude official public holidays.
GDRFA Dubai said it had put all necessary operational arrangements in place to ensure a smooth transfer and equipped the alternative premises to accommodate customers and meet their needs.
The authority stressed that the temporary relocation would not affect service delivery, with existing standards of efficiency and quality maintained throughout the maintenance period.
Customers seeking assistance from the Humanitarian Cases Section have been urged to visit the free zone section at Dubai International Airport in Al Twar 2 from November 23, instead of heading to the closed Dubai Festival City premises.
The GDRFA also said its Google Maps listing for the original location would be updated to show the status as "Temporarily Closed", together with details of the alternative service location and its working hours.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to keeping customers updated through its official communication channels.
For enquiries and further information, customers can contact the Amer Call Centre on 8005111.