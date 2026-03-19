Dubai Eid Al Fitr: GDRFA working hours announced

For inquiries, customers can contact the Amer Call Centre on the toll-free number
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced its official working hours for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in 2026, confirming that services will continue seamlessly across customer centres and digital platforms throughout the festive period.
The authority said the holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, with regular working hours resuming on Monday, March 23.
GDRFA Dubai confirmed that its Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3 arrivals hall, will operate around the clock, ( 24/7), ensuring smooth procedures for travellers and customers.
Meanwhile, Al Manara Centre will be open daily from 8am to 1pm, except on Fridays when working hours will be from 8am to 12pm.
The Follow-up Department – Public Services Section in Al Aweer will operate from 7am to 6pm daily, except on Fridays, when timings will be split from 7am to 11am and 1pm to 6pm.
Customers are encouraged to use GDRFA Dubai’s digital platforms to complete their transactions conveniently via its official website, smart application and the DubaiNow app, helping enhance service efficiency and customer experience.
For inquiries or support, customers can contact the Amer Call Centre on the toll-free number 8005111.
On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, GDRFA Dubai extended its greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens, residents and visitors, as well as to Arab and Islamic nations, wishing all a blessed and prosperous Eid.