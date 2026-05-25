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GDRFA Dubai announces Eid Al Adha holiday working hours

Airport centre to operate 24/7 as GDRFA Dubai confirms Eid service timings

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GDRFA Dubai announces Eid holiday working hours.
GDRFA Dubai announces Eid holiday working hours.
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Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has announced its official working hours during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday, which will commence on Monday morning, 25 May and continue until Friday, 29 May 2026.

The authority confirmed that its Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport – Terminal 3 (Arrivals Hall) will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring uninterrupted services for travellers and customers throughout the holiday period.

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It added that the Al Manara and Al Twar Customer Happiness Centres will receive customers from Monday to Friday, between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Al Awir Centre – Public Services will continue to operate daily from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, including weekends, to facilitate transactions and enhance service accessibility with flexibility and efficiency.

GDRFA Dubai stressed that its digital platforms remain fully operational around the clock, providing customers with fast and seamless access to services. The move underscores the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen digital transformation and improve customer experience by reducing time and simplifying procedures.

Customers can also contact the Amer Call Centre on 8005111, which operates 24/7, to submit enquiries and follow up on transactions.

In addition, services are available through the official website GDRFA Dubai and the Dubai Now, allowing users to complete transactions conveniently through digital channels.

On the occasion, GDRFA Dubai extended its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE, praying for continued prosperity, progress and wellbeing for the nation.

Related Topics:
DubaiGDRFAEid Al Adha

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