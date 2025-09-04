GOLD/FOREX
GDRFA Dubai announces working hours during Prophet Muhammad’s birthday holiday

GDRFA Dubai clarified that the Airport Service – Terminal 3 (Arrivals) will operate 24/7

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced the working hours of its Customer Happiness Centers during the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday holiday, which falls on Friday, September 5, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to facilitating public transactions and ensuring continuity of services.

GDRFA Dubai clarified that the Airport Service – Terminal 3 (Arrivals) will operate around the clock (24/7), while Al Aweer Center will be open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Customers can also complete their transactions through the smart service channels available via the official website www.gdrfad.gov.ae, the mobile applications GDRFA DXB and Dubai Now, or by contacting the “Amer” call center at 8005111.

On this blessed occasion, GDRFA Dubai extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the UAE leadership, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to Almighty God to bring back this auspicious anniversary with goodness, prosperity, and blessings for the nation and the entire ummah.

