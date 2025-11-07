GDRFA urges public to ignore false reports and trust official sources
Dubai: Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, has dismissed rumours claiming that the issuance of freelance visas has been suspended.
Speaking to Gulf News, Al Marri confirmed that authorities continue to issue these visas normally through official channels, in line with the laws and regulations. He warned that reports suggesting otherwise are false and urged the public to rely only on verified sources for updates.
The clarification comes after unverified reports circulated online claiming that the UAE had suspended freelance visas. The GDRFA said it is closely monitoring applications following recent cases where individuals attempted to misuse the system and mislead others.
Al Marri explained that a small number of individuals had attempted to exploit the freelance visa system for personal gain. As a result, visa issuance is now closely monitored, and applications are processed strictly through legal and authorised channels.
Specialised inspection and monitoring teams have been deployed to oversee the labour market and visa applications. Their goal is to prevent violations, curb illegal visa trade, and protect individuals from fraudulent schemes.
The Freelance Visa allows an individual to work independently within their area of specialisation. However, holders cannot sponsor others, whether in the same field or other professions.
