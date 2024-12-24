Dubai: Thinking of moving to Dubai to pursue freelancing? If you are planning to apply for a freelance permit from abroad, there are a few essential details to consider. Recently, a Gulf News reader from India reached out with questions about how to kick-start their freelancing journey in Dubai.

“I am writing to inquire about obtaining a freelance visa and permit in Dubai. I am a graphic designer and photographer with two years of work experience in Dubai. I am currently in India and would like to explore the possibility of freelancing in the UAE,” he said.