Dubai Freelance Visa: Do you need a degree, costs and application process

A Gulf News reader asked about qualifications and the process for Dubai freelance permits

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
Everything you need to know about obtaining a freelance visa in the UAE, from costs to workspace options and banking access.
Everything you need to know about obtaining a freelance visa in the UAE, from costs to workspace options and banking access.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Thinking of moving to Dubai to pursue freelancing? If you are planning to apply for a freelance permit from abroad, there are a few essential details to consider. Recently, a Gulf News reader from India reached out with questions about how to kick-start their freelancing journey in Dubai.

“I am writing to inquire about obtaining a freelance visa and permit in Dubai. I am a graphic designer and photographer with two years of work experience in Dubai. I am currently in India and would like to explore the possibility of freelancing in the UAE,” he said.

UAE jobsUAE VisasUAE freelancers

