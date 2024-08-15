Dubai: Are you planning to kick-start your freelancing career in Abu Dhabi? The emirate has just expanded its list of business activities, creating a more diverse and creative business environment and offering facilities for freelancers at minimal costs.

On Thursday, August 15, the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the addition of 30 new activities to the Freelancer Licence. This expansion offers UAE nationals and residents a wider range of opportunities to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, executive director of ADBC, emphasised that the updated list of activities reflects the evolving needs of the local and global markets.

“This step reflects our eagerness to expand the range of business activities available to entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi while responding to freelancers’ aspirations, thus enhancing their effective contribution to cementing a strong, resilient, and diversified economy,” he said.

Over the past year, the Freelancer Licence has seen a surge in interest from individuals, with a total of 1,013 licences being issued. Al Mansouri said: "We remain dedicated to fostering a supportive and vibrant environment for innovation and to enhancing the contribution of professionals to economic growth. This commitment solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investment."

New business activities added to the Freelancer Licence

With the recent expansion, the Freelancer Licence now covers a lot more activities, including:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development

• Electronic Equipment and Devices Systems Software Design

• Oil and Natural Gas Fields Production Software Design

• Data Classification and Analysis Services

• Development and Innovation in Computer Systems and Programs

• 3D Imaging Production Models

• Online Player Support Service Providers

With these additions, the Freelancer Professional Licence now includes 100 different activities. You can find the complete list of business activities by visiting this link from ADDED - https://www.added.gov.ae/-/media/78CB72A705494708B4EBF72243EFF839.ashx

30 New Freelancer Business Activities

100 Total activities under the Freelance Professional Licence in Abu Dhabi

Obtaining the freelancer licence in Abu Dhabi

To qualify for the freelancer licence, applicants must have experience in a specific field or industry or possess academic or professional achievements in that area. ADDED has established a regulatory framework, work regulations, and general requirements for the Freelancer Professional Licence, which you can apply for through the TAMM app or wevsite - tamm.ae.

Application process

The required information, costs, and documents for the Freelancer Licence may vary based on the type of activity and business profile. Here’s a brief breakdown of the application process:

Required documents:

• Certificate/Academic Qualification Record attested by issuing entity

• Experience Certificates

• Professional Certificates

• No Objection Certificate (NOC) for foreign investors, if:

 Working in the government sector

 Working in the private sector with a permanent contract where the required activity is similar to the employer’s activity

 Working in the private sector with a permanent or part-time contract where the required activity differs and does not require employer approval, subject to terms of the contract regarding working hours, vacations, and commitments

Steps:

1. Visit the TAMM website or app (available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices).

2. Log in with your UAE Pass.

3. Search for ‘Issue Economic Licence - Freelancer Licence’ in the homepage search bar.

4. Submit the application and required documents.

5. Obtain approvals from other entities, if needed.

6. Receive an approval or rejection notification.

7. Pay the applicable fees.

8. Obtain your Freelancer Licence.

Cost breakdown:

While the total cost can vary depending on your business activity, here is a breakdown of some of the costs you would need to pay:

• Dh50 - Abu Dhabi Chamber Fees

• Dh100 - Additional amount for each activity after six activities

• Dh10 - Commercial Licence Issuance Fees

• Dh2,500 - Ministry of Economy Fees

• Dh790 - Organisational Entities Fee

• Dh10 - Registration Fee in the Economic Register

• Dh315 - Establishment Card request from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

• Dh50 - Sole Proprietorship Establishment Fees