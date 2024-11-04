Dubai: Freelancer visas to operate in the UAE is becoming easier to source as more free zones rollout these licenses – and quite often at budget-friendly packages. By doing so, they are giving some stiff competition to the mainland when it comes to freelancers deciding which license they should opt for.

Recently, Dubai’s DMCC came out with its licenses targeted at gig workers, and thus adding to its already established credentials as the hub for businesses in the precious metals and commodities trade as well as for companies in the crypto space.

“The DMCC freelance license and visa scheme comes in three packages, depending on the individual’s requirements and providing options for licensing and a residence visa,” said Suchitra Ravi, Corporate Structuring Manager at Sovereign PPG, a Dubai-based consultancy. “The first package provides a 1-year license with no visa; the second offers the same 1-year license with a 1-year residence visa; and the third provides a 2-year license and 2-year residence visa.”

Freelancer visas are perfect for (want-to-be) entrepreneurs who would like to test the market and still offer services legally. - Suchitra Ravi of Sovereign PPG

But the licenses are ‘not available to all business activities and subject to a list of permitted activities’ that the individuals can apply for.

Freelancer rush

2024 is proving to be standout year for freelancers wanting to operate out of the UAE. Clearly, prospects for short- to medium-term technology projects in the UAE is a big draw for these individuals. But opportunities for individuals with the right skillsets go well beyond tech-related work. For many, it’s also the first step towards launching a business at some point in the near future.

“Freelancer visas are perfect for (want-to-be) entrepreneurs who would like to test the market and still offer services legally,” said Suchitra. “The costs associated with these freelance licenses are typically dependent on whether the applicant requires a visa and a license - and the term of the license.”

Free zones find fresh opportunity Some UAE free zones such as Dubai Internet City and Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 have been running freelancer programs for some time. The arrival of new free zone operators into this space throws fresh light on the sort of demand that exists for such visas. "The freelance regime will allow individuals to conduct business from the DMCC independently without the need for an employment contract, sponsorship by an employer or incorporating a company," said an update from Crowe UAE on DMCC's recent move.

How much do freelance visas cost?

Some of the leading free zones in the UAE are offering these from Dh7,500-Dh8,000, while the Dubai Department of Economic Development’s fee is Dh7,500, according to Atik Munshi, Managing Partner at Finexpertiza UAE. “Apart from the regular documentation, all that individual need to submit are a bank reference letter, two professional references, and a portfolio of their work.

What we are seeing these days is demand for freelancer status or launch startups on relatively low cost licenses that are available in the UAE from the free zones - Atik Munshi of Finexpertiza UAE

“If they are already residents of the UAE, they need to offer the sponsor’s no-objection certificate.

“What we are seeing these days is demand for freelancer status or launch startups on relatively low cost licenses that are available in the UAE from the free zones. But even on the mainland, there are offers for freelancer licenses that are quite economical.”

Multi-year visas

Multi-year freelance licenses are also becoming available, which are also 'eligible for instantaneous renewals, such as the 2-year DMCC license', said Suchitra.