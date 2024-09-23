Dubai: Are you freelancer with a track record of working on complex tech projects? Then, chances are that you will be in with a good chance to take on intense short-term contracts in the UAE.

By the looks of it, there is a lot of work going around on tech projects. Companies are speeding up investments on their enterprise solutions, making them good-to-go for AI specific requirements, which is now seen as an imminent need rather than something for later.

This is where freelancing tech consultants come in handy. Depending on the skills they bring with them, the pay is quite favourable.

“For general technology projects, daily rates typically range between $450 to $750,” said Azeem Zainulbhai, cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Outsized.

“These rates reflect the demand for skills in software development, system integration, and project management.”

And there are the needs for AI projects, where the pay, obviously, tends to be even better for the short-term consultants.

These on average range from $500 to $850 per day, says Zainulbhai, while others say that if the freelancing consultant can show an impressive portfolio of projects done in the past, the financial terms can be even better.

“Pinpointing an exact rate can be challenging due to the bespoke nature of many AI tasks and the specific demands of each project,” said Zainulbhai. “Many contracts, especially those involving long-term engagements or international freelancers, offer additional benefits.

“These can include accommodation arrangements, visa assistance, and sometimes even travel allowances. These make the UAE an attractive destination for top talent in AI and technology.”

Sources in the tech industry say that UAE enterprises are in the process of setting clear timelines to get their AI projects off the ground – if they haven’t already done so. Unlike the buzz at the time of the ‘metaverse’ possibilities, this time there is no wait-and-watch on AI.

So, there is a situation where businesses want to speed up the investment and implementation process, and willing to consider hiring short-term to make it happen. This is where the freelancing consultants come in.

UAE freelancer visas play their part

This is where the UAE’s freelancer visa initiatives have helped. Available on a 1-year rolling licence basis, these can be ‘renewed every year like a normal trade licence and is usually on a sole-establishment status’, said a spokesperson at a business set up firm in Dubai.

The freelance licence does not require the individual to rent an office.

The licensing typically takes up to 15 days to be issued, assuming all relevant documentation is submitted.