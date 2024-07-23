How can you manage your finances?

Freelancers, by nature and definition, experience fluctuating income levels that can vary significantly from month to month. Unlike traditional employees with stable salaries, you must contend with the unpredictability of client demands, seasonal work patterns, and economic fluctuations.

This variability poses a fundamental challenge in budgeting and financial planning, making it essential for you to adopt strategies that promote stability and long-term financial health.

A growing number of millennials, born roughly between 1981 and 1996, and Generation Z (Gen Z), born roughly between 1997 and 2012, are opting for freelancing as their primary source of income. This demographic shift reflects a desire for greater control over work-life balance and career trajectory. However, it also underscores the importance of financial literacy and proactive money management among freelancers.

Effective financial management begins with a comprehensive understanding of income and expenses. You should establish a budget that accounts for both fixed costs (such as rent, utilities, and insurance) and variable expenses (like client acquisition costs, equipment upgrades, and professional development). Tracking expenses through dedicated tools or apps can provide you clarity on your spending habits and identify areas where your savings can be maximised.

Arun Leslie John, Chief Market Analyst, of investment company Century Financial, said that freelancers need to master the art of budgeting if they want to go down the path of freelancing.

Budgeting is essential for everyone, especially freelancers whose income may vary widely from month to month. Analyse past years to identify profitable months and design your annual schedule accordingly. Budgeting apps can be helpful. - Arun Leslie John

Setting aside an emergency fund is crucial for you, serving as a buffer against unexpected expenses or periods of low income. Financial experts recommend saving at least three to six months' worth of living expenses in a readily accessible account, such as a high-yield savings account.

John recommends exactly that, he said you, as a freelancer, need to account for the worst case scenario with setting aside a portion of your income as a contingency plan.

“Freelancers should aim to have about six months’ worth of living and working expenses set aside for emergencies. Start by saving three months' expenses and then divide your savings between emergency funds and retirement planning. Once six months of savings is built, you can focus on future planning.

“Explore individual health insurance plans or consider options through freelance platforms or associations.”

How do you plan for retirement?

One of the most significant challenges for you will be planning for retirement without the traditional benefits of employer-sponsored plans for end of service benefits or pensions.

Financial advisors emphasise the importance of starting early and contributing consistently to retirement accounts, even during periods of irregular income. Automatic contributions and setting specific retirement savings goals can help you stay disciplined and build a secure financial future.

There are applications available that provide help when it comes to savings. They are based on artificial intelligence interference, with features such as automated savings and round up savings.

Nicole Akalla Nicole Akalla, PR Consultant, Middle East and African Markets, shared insights on how to secure yourself in the future.



“Something that should be emphasised is that planning for retirement is important from a young age. While options might differ, consider local retirement schemes or personal pension plans. Even small contributions that increase with your income make a significant difference in the long run,” Akalla added.

Invest for your long term growth

Beyond retirement savings, investing can play a pivotal role in building wealth over time. Freelancers can explore various investment vehicles based on their risk tolerance and financial goals. Options range from low-risk investments like index funds and bonds to higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities such as individual stocks or real estate investments.

John advocates for starting investment early on in your careers. “The earlier you invest, the more time your money has to grow due to compound interest. For example, if two friends start investing $5,000 (Dh18,000) per year until they are 65, assuming an average annual return of 10 per cent, one starts at 25 and the other at 35. The difference in the amount accumulated would be almost $950,000 (Dh3.4 million) by the time they turn 65. Starting early helps significantly.”

Diversifying investment portfolios can mitigate risk and maximise potential returns. Consulting with a financial advisor or utilising online investment platforms can provide freelancers with the necessary tools and expertise to make informed investment decisions aligned with their financial objectives.

“Spread your investments across different asset classes to manage risk. Depending on your age, retirement goals, and overall financial situation, mutual funds and bonds can be good options.

“Instead of lump-sum investing, invest in increments, also known as dollar-cost averaging. This strategy is useful when it's difficult to predict market bottoms. Investing regularly, whether monthly or quarterly, helps take the emotion out of investing,” added John.

“Investing in yourself 100 per cent pays off and motivates you to achieve more. Local networking events, online forums, and social media groups provide the much-needed support to share financial resources, collaborate, and learn from each other's experiences, which will guide you when upskilling to enhance your value, potentially leading to higher rates and a more stable income.

“Look beyond single clients and consider diversifying your income with regional stock markets or real estate. However, thorough research and consultation with a local financial advisor are crucial before investing,” Akalla said when asked about some tips and tricks to advise freelancers with.

Prioritize investing in yourself

Why does freelancing align with millennials and Gen Z?

For millennials and Gen Z, freelancing aligns with their desire for career flexibility and non-traditional work arrangements. However, this demographic cohort also faces specific financial concerns, including student loan debt, housing affordability, and the need to build sustainable financial habits early in their careers.

Financial education plays a crucial role in empowering younger freelancers to navigate these challenges successfully. Resources such as workshops, online courses, and personal finance blogs offer valuable insights into budgeting, debt management, and long-term financial planning. Adopting a proactive approach to financial wellness can pave the way for greater financial security and independence in the years ahead.

John gave a few tips to younger freelancers to help guide them financially in their careers. He said you have to try and resist temptations to spend more as your income grows. Unlike full-time employees, increasing income doesn’t mean stability as this is the nature of the job.

“Establishing good credit is crucial for future financial goals like buying a home or car. Resist the temptation to increase spending as income grows. Focus on saving and investing instead. Strong professional networks can lead to new opportunities and referrals.”

Freelancing offers unparalleled opportunities for autonomy and professional growth, particularly among younger generations. However, achieving financial wellness as a freelancer requires diligence, foresight, and a commitment to proactive money management. By establishing a solid foundation through budgeting, saving for retirement, and investing wisely, freelancers can mitigate financial uncertainties and build a sustainable path towards long-term prosperity.