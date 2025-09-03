Dubai RTA announces service hours for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday holiday on Friday

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on September 5
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced adjusted working hours for Friday, September 5, in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The revised schedule covers Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle testing centres.
All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on September 5. However, smart centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, and RTA’s head office will continue to operate around the clock.
Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run for extended hours, operating from 5am until 1am the following day.
