GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai RTA announces service hours for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday holiday on Friday

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on September 5

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The revised schedule covers Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle testing centres.
The revised schedule covers Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle testing centres.
WAM

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced adjusted working hours for Friday, September 5, in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The revised schedule covers Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle testing centres.

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on September 5. However, smart centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, and RTA’s head office will continue to operate around the clock.

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run for extended hours, operating from 5am until 1am the following day.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RTA announces to launch five new bus routes in Dubai

RTA launches five new bus routes, upgrades nine others

2m read
RTA upgrades signage across Dubai Metro stations

RTA upgrades signage across Dubai Metro stations

2m read
ARIIS, a sophisticated robotic platform equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, autonomously inspects rail tracks, and critical infrastructure without interrupting metro operations.

AI transforms Dubai Metro’s maintenance standard

2m read
Late night metro service for Emirates Loves Pakistan event in Dubai

Emirates Loves Pakistan: Dubai metro timings extended

1m read