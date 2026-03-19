Dubai announces Eid Al Fitr prayers across over 900 mosques

Eid prayers to be held in mosques only, no outdoor gatherings this year
Eid Al Fitr prayers in Dubai will take place at 6:40 am, with full readiness ensured at more than 900 mosques, coordinated by the Dubai Resilience Centre.
The ‘Muezzin Al Freej’ initiative will continue this year, with Eid Takbeerat raised and the call to prayer delivered across the city’s mosques, allowing worshippers to celebrate safely and meaningfully.
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The Presidential Court has confirmed that Thursday, March 19, will be the final day of Ramadan, and Friday, March 20, will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE.
The announcement follows the decision of the Moon-sighting Committee for Shawwal 1447 AH, affiliated with the UAE Council for Fatwa, which met on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi (29 Ramadan 1447 AH, March 18). The committee reported that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted anywhere in the country.
To ensure the safety of residents, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat confirmed that Eid prayers will not take place in open grounds or outdoor spaces this year. Instead, prayers will be held exclusively in mosques nationwide.
This measure is implemented in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah. Worshippers are urged to arrive early and adhere to all guidelines to ensure a safe prayer experience.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has confirmed that since Eid and Friday prayers fall on the same day this year, both should be performed at their prescribed times.
The council emphasised that while some scholars allow those attending Eid prayer to perform Dhuhr prayer at home, the majority view holds that Friday congregational prayer remains obligatory and should be held in mosques. This ensures adherence to established religious practice and avoids scholarly disagreement.
Dubai mosques will begin reciting Dua Al Qunoot during Fajr and Maghrib prayers starting Wednesday, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced, citing the Prophetic tradition observed during times of hardship.
The department said the move comes as part of its efforts to organise mosque affairs and revive religious practices associated with exceptional circumstances.
It also called on members of the community to engage with the practice through prayer and supplication, asking God to continue to bless the UAE with safety, security and stability, and to reward the country’s leadership.
The council encouraged Muslims to use the remaining days of Ramadan for worship and good deeds, and to view Eid as a time to:
Strengthen family ties
Promote reconciliation
Support vulnerable members of society, including the poor, orphans, and widows
The council concluded with prayers for the continued security, stability, and prosperity of the UAE and the wider Muslim community.