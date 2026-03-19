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UAE and world gear up for Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Fitr will begin on Friday

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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People shop for Eid Al Fitr in Sharjah as joy and gratitude fill the air across the UAE and beyond. As Ramadan draws to a close, mosques are prepared for special prayers while homes and public spaces glow with festive lights. Families gather to buy new clothes, sweets and gifts, embracing the traditions of sharing, charity and togetherness that define the spirit of Eid.
People shop for Eid Al Fitr in Sharjah as joy and gratitude fill the air across the UAE and beyond. As Ramadan draws to a close, mosques are prepared for special prayers while homes and public spaces glow with festive lights. Families gather to buy new clothes, sweets and gifts, embracing the traditions of sharing, charity and togetherness that define the spirit of Eid.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Festive Eid Al Fitr decorations light up streets and intersections across Al Ain, as the municipality enhances the city’s landscape with vibrant displays, creating a joyful atmosphere that reflects the spirit of celebration and community.
WAM
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Shoppers throng markets in Sharjah as families prepare for Eid Al Fitr, picking up clothes, gifts and sweets ahead of the celebrations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Women apply intricate henna designs on their hands ahead of Eid Al Fitr in Saudi Arabia, keeping alive a cherished tradition that reflects beauty, festivity and cultural heritage.
SPA
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People buy traditional sweets at a shop in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan,
AP
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Shoppers browse stalls at the 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, as visitors pick up festive goods, gifts and essentials ahead of Eid celebrations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Passengers board a train at a railway station in Lahore on March 18, 2026, as they head to their hometowns for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festivities, which mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP
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Markets bustle with activity as communities plan gatherings and feasts. Despite cultural differences, the spirit of unity, generosity and celebration remains at the heart of Eid festivities worldwide.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Pre-Eid rush grips markets in Jeddah’s Historic District as millions of visitors flock to the area, crowding shops to buy clothes, gifts and sweets ahead of the festive celebrations.
SPA
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Passengers board a train to return home ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at Gubeng station in Surabaya, Indonesia.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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