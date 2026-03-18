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Saudi Arabia announces first day of Eid Al Fitr 2026

Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Fitr will begin on Friday

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Saudi Arabia announces first day of Eid Al Fitr 2026
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Dubai: It’s official. Saudi Arabia announced today (March 18, 2026) that the first day of Eid al Fitr will fall on March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

The moon-sighting committee convened and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 30 days of fasting. This aligns with the Islamic tradition of determining the start of a new month through lunar observation.

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Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that holidays for Eid for employees in the private and non-profit sectors will begin tonight, Wednesday, Mar 18, and last for four days, in accordance with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law.

Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said at the time that the announcement aimed to provide clarity for employers and employees ahead of the holiday period, allowing organisations to organise work schedules and ensure operational continuity in essential sectors while safeguarding workers’ rights to the festive break.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

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