Eid Al Fitr 2026 gifting guide: Luxury hampers, wellness kits, and signature scents

From luxury hampers to wellness boxes, find the perfect Eid gift for your loved ones
Dubai: Eid in the UAE is a time of generosity, reflection, and shared moments. Whether you’re hosting loved ones or sending a thoughtful token, this year’s gifting options blend indulgence with intention, spanning fragrance, food, and wellness. Here’s a curated guide to some of the most meaningful Eid gifts to consider.
For those looking to gift something intimate, Emma Hamsa’s First Light collection offers three scents: Milk of Light, Desire Skin, and Eternal Horizon the range moves from soft and creamy scents to finishing with fresh, citrus-led notes. Scents are deeply tied to memory, making this a meaningful gift and turning these festive moments all the more memorable.
Few gifts capture the spirit of Eid like a well-assembled hamper. This Hamper includes artisanal breads, rich spreads, cookies, chocolate-covered nuts, and sweets made for gathering around the table. Many are handcrafted in Dubai, with options that are sugar-free or gluten-free. Ideal for hosts or family visits.
For a slower, more indulgent start to Eid morning, Parlour’s Eid Breakfast Box brings together fresh pastries, delicate sweets, and other crafted bites. Designed for relaxed family breakfasts, it’s a simple yet elevated way to mark the beginning of the celebrations.
For something more lasting, WellnessWonderz offers a wellness-focused alternative. Its curated subscription boxes, starting at AED 400. With options including Strength, Pilates, and a limited-edition Outdoor box, each set combines fitness essentials, activewear, and nourishing snacks. Thoughtfully designed, it’s a gift that extends far beyond the festive season.
FNP continues to be a go-to for Eid gifting, offering an extensive selection ranging from premium date boxes to assorted sweet collections and luxurious hampers. With elegant packaging and a wide variety of price points, it’s an easy option for both personal and other gifting, ensuring there’s something suitable for every recipient.
The Body Shop’s Eid-ready gift sets combine body care and fragrance in beautifully packaged boxes. Available at special seasonal prices, these sets make accessible yet thoughtful gifts, perfect for anyone who appreciates a moment of self-care wrapped in festive presentation.
At its heart, Eid is about connection. The best gifts are the ones that invite people to pause, gather, and celebrate one another, whether through scent, shared food, or small rituals of care that linger long after the festivities end.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji